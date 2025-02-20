Canva has a collection of neat plug-ins called mini apps for simplifying your design workflows. There are hundreds of them, and they’re always adding more, so you can most likely find some that make your design work easy and fun. Allow me to share a few.

Boring Text? No More

The next time you’re whipping up a quick text-based design but don’t want to spend too much time styling the text from scratch, give these Canva apps a try.

Type Extrude

TypeExtrude is a shortcut for giving your text a 2D shadow. Just type the text, choose a font, and colors. Finally, decide the thickness of the shadow, the angle, and length. That’s it!

It took me two seconds to make this.

FontStudio and TypeLettering

If you want more advanced effects, try FontStudio or TypeLettering. It’s something like the classic WordArt that Microsoft Windows had. Start with a template. From there, you can play around with the colors, fonts, shadows, and styles to make the templates your own.