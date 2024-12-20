Sometimes you have the urge to play some video games, but you don't have the right hardware with you. Perhaps you're stuck at work or school, or you have a basic device like a Chromebook. The good news is that there are a lot of games out there where you need nothing more than a web browser to play. I've picked out ten of the most interesting ones, but it's just the tip of the iceberg.

10 The Kingdom of Loathing

A hilarious and quirky RPG, The Kingdom of Loathing offers stick-figure graphics, clever writing, and a uniquely absurd sense of humor. You fight monsters like "Knob Goblins" while exploring a world full of satire and pop culture references. So, this is not only a browser game, but one very much in line with internet culture and humor.

9 A Dark Room

A Dark Room starts as a mysterious experience with simple mechanics but quickly evolves into a deeper story involving survival, exploration, and resource management. It starts off slowly, and since it's text-based, it seems simple, but events happen in real time, and your imagination does a pretty good job of making it feel real. I only played a short while to see why this game is recommended so often, and I think I'll be back for sure!

8 Joe Danger Infinity

You might remember the fantastic Joe Danger from various other platforms, but this parody of stuntmen like Evil Knievel is now a click away in Joe Danger Infinity, It's as if Excite Bike from the NES was an endless runner. You can still buy offline Joe Danger games, but good guy Hello Games (of No Man's Sky fame) graciously decided to put a free variant of their franchise online. Just be warned that this can take a long time to load, and you do need a somewhat capable machine to play on.

7 Wordle

You've probably heard about Wordle, and a lot of you read our Wordle Daily Answers, but have you actually played this puzzle game? Though there's only one Wordle per day, it's the perfect way to fill a few minutes when you really don't know what to do with yourself. It's a stimulating, and sometimes frustrating game, but it's also awesome to brag to all your friends that you got it in one!

6 Townscaper

Townscaper isn't so much a game as a cool little digital toy. You can buy it as a standalone game on platforms like Steam, but there's a free demo browser version you can load up at any time, and start designing your own little own in your browser window. The interface is super-simple, and it's an awesome way to burn time while being creative. If you like the browser version, why not buy the full thing? It's only a few bucks.

5 Chess.com

I love Chess, but there's never anyone around who feels like playing. Luckily, Chess.com makes it easy to either play a game against the computer, or quickly find another human to play against. It's all in-browser, and the basic virtual Chess set is clear and easy to use. This is probably the most popular chess platform, and it has mobile apps too, but if you have nothing but a browser, it's a smart move to make.

4 Catan

I will be the first to admit that I don't really get Catan. It's still massively popular, and the game is always on store shelved, so I guess I'm missing something, but I'd rather play Civilization personally. Nonetheless, if you're one of the millions of people who like to play Catan, you can go to Boardgame Arena and be playing in minutes. It does require one-time registration, but once that's done you can play turn-based games over days with other players, or play in real-time. Perhaps best of all, the site has lots of resources to teach you how to play.

3 Diablo

Diablo is the progenitor of the modern action RPG, and one of the greatest games of all time in my humble opinion. Thanks to playclassic.com you can play it in your browser. By default you can only play the shareware demo, which will give you a good taste of it, but if you provide your own game data files, you can play the whole thing.

The instructions are all provided regardless of what you want to do, and you can be hacking and slashing your way through hordes of baddies in no time flat.

2 OpenArena (A Quake III Clone)

Open Arena is a clone of the fantastic Quake III Arena—a fast-paced multiplayer shooter that I spent way too much time playing as a teenager. While this game is legally distinct, you'll feel right at home if you've played the game it's cloned from. If not, well hold on to your helmet, because you're about to go for a ride.

1 Runescape

Runescape is one of the earliest MMORPGs (Massive Multiplayer Online Roleplaying Games) coming in right at the end of the first generation of these games. Though it's not nearly as famous as World of Warcraft, which is still the most popular example in history, Runescape was more than popular enough. It's been revamped for modern times, and you can play it for free in your browser. You also have the option of playing Old School Runescape, which, just as it sounds, is the original game put back online for modern players.

What's your favorite hidden gem of a browser game? It seems there's no end to them, but I had a blast trying these and my bookmark folder has grown quite a bit for a rainy day!