Key Takeaways This is a versatile 3-in-1 charger with multiple orientations for different needs.

It has a compact, portable design but slightly bulkier than other premium options.

It has strong magnetic alignment for simultaneous charging for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

The Aukey MagFusion Z is a clever 3-in-1 iPhone charger because it folds out in multiple orientations—it's flexible for various needs. It’s a great portable option, even though it’s not quite as compact as some of the other premium options.

Aukey MagFusion Z 8 / 10 The ultra-thin 17mm foldable design powers your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously with fast 15W Qi2 wireless charging. Strong magnetic alignment ensures a secure connection. Pros Three functional charging spots

Not overly heavy

Includes case and power adapter Cons Tiny bit of unevenness in some configurations

Apple Watch Ultra might not in all configurations $57.99 at Costco $159.99 at Best Buy

Price and Availability

The Aukey MagFusion Z is available for purchase now. It retails for $129.99 on the company's website, $57.99 at Costco, and $159.99 at Best Buy. (You don't appear to need a membership to buy it at Costco online.)

Specifications Input 5V 3A, 9V 3A, 12V 2.5A Maximum Power 5W, 7.5W, 10W, 15W (Max) Weight 8.47oz (240g) Dimension 2.68 x 0.87 x 4.49in Model LC-MC312

A Great Hotel Charger

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

The Aukey MagFusion Z is a little shorter than an iPhone 16 Pro, and a little bit thicker, but its overall volume is manageable in a pouch full of cables and power adapters. For most people, it’s absolutely an acceptable size to bring along on an overnight trip.

The 3-in-1 charger has a 15W Qi2 spot for an iPhone, an Apple Watch fast charger, and a 5W spot meant for AirPods. If you have a different pair of earbuds that charge wirelessly, those will work on the spot, too.

There are plenty of 3-in-1 chargers and a fair number of them are meant to be portable. The thing that sets the MagFusion Z apart is how flexible it can be. It unfolds in several ways, so it can work on different types of hotel nightstands.

It can lay flat and only charge an iPhone, or the Apple Watch charger can swing out from the back to be accessible as well. Raising the iPhone charger into a vertical position uncovers the AirPods charger. But even more, the Apple Watch charger can be moved to two different positions.

If the iPhone is positioned horizontally for StandBy mode, the watch can be on top. If you’d rather have the phone stand tall, the watch can be to its right. I was even able to keep my Series 10 Apple Watch behind the horizontal iPhone without the two touching, but I doubt an Ultra 2 would have the same luck.

After several days of using the charger, I appreciate its versatility. Sometimes I want to see my Apple Watch, and sometimes I don’t. Because of the multiple positions, I also felt like I could use the charger at my desk, nightstand, or anywhere else, and it would handle the job satisfactorily.

There's One Minor Concern I Hate to Point Out

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

Although the MagFusion Z is flexible enough to be used vertically or lying flat on a table, it does have a minor compromise to that latter use. When the iPhone charger is flat and the Apple Watch charger is swung out to the side, it rises just a bit and creates an uneven surface. It’s enough to be annoying for those who notice, but not enough that everyone will see. When the Apple Watch charger is not extended, the charger lies completely flat with no wobble.

If you can get over that minor annoyance, which the most compulsive people might not, then there’s not much to complain about.

The exterior looks like it’s metal, but it’s plastic. Even though I would have preferred a cold metal frame, I still found myself satisfied that it wasn’t heavier than it needed to be.

Close

A bit of a double-edged sword, the MagFusion Z folds up to be relatively compact, all things considered, but then comes with a bulky case to carry it, its charger, and a USB-C cable. Most 3-in-1 chargers I’ve tried don’t include a case at all, so it’s nice that it’s available. I likely won’t be using the case for the charger, but the case is rigid enough to be repurposed to hold another device that might otherwise flop around in a bag.

Should You Buy the Aukey MagFusion Z?

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

If you care about having the absolute smallest portable charger for your travel bag, the Aukey MagFusion Z isn’t invisible—it’s bigger than other options like the Twelve South ButterFly. Its carrying case and power adapter also add some bulk.

But if keeping things ultraportable isn’t your biggest priority, then this charger is a great option because of its versatility. It can work in various situations and for a lot of different devices. The price online varies significantly and at the full retail price, it bumps up against other premium-priced chargers. If you can find it on sale or at a store for under $60 then it's a steal.