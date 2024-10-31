Audacity is perhaps one of the most beloved open-source audio editors out there. As the software is about to reach version 4.0, version 3.7 was just released with a pile of smaller changes and fixes to tide us over.

Audacity, the popular open-source audio editing software, has released its latest version, 3.7. This release focuses on maintenance and bug fixes while the development team continues to work on the upcoming major version, Audacity 4.0. Version 3.7 addresses a range of issues reported by users, including improved compatibility with Linux systems and enhanced contrast in the light theme. The update also refines the handling of non-standard characters for cloud saving and optimizes the startup speed on systems with numerous audio devices.

Several bugs affecting editing functionalities have been resolved. Pasting clips will no longer inadvertently move clips on other tracks, and the "Split cut/delete" command has been renamed to "Cut/delete and leave gap" for clarity. Additionally, the update fixes issues related to database compacting and the alignment of the close button in the multi-view mode.

For macOS users, the update corrects the VST presets path. Other notable fixes include improved handling of adding, removing, replacing, and reordering effects, preventing crashes when closing a project with real-time effects, and ensuring the smooth cancellation of stereo track operations.

You likely won't notice a lot of changes when you install the update, but it brings us one step closer to Audacity 4.0, which is currently available in a very unstable alpha version. We should also soon see a beta version roll out, which might be slightly more stable and will allow you to report bugs—right now, the alpha builds of Audacity 4.0 that are available are not accepting bug reports other than crash reports and reports of data loss. It's still at least a few months away, though. If the timing of Audacity 3.5, released in April, is anything to go by, this is probably at least nine months away still, so the earliest we'll see this is mid-2025, if we're lucky.

You can check out the full changelog on GitHub, and you can download Audacity from the official website.

Source: Audacity (GitHub)