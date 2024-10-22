AT&T has started a new free trial program for potential customers to try out its wireless network. This 30-day trial, called Try AT&T, is open to potential postpaid and prepaid customers.

Customers can use their existing devices, services, and mobile numbers during the free trial without incurring any charges or commitments. AT&T is trying to get customers to test the network without disrupting their current service. The program offers unlimited talk and text, 100 GB of data, and 25 GB of personal hotspot data. The hotspot data allowance is a unique feature offered by AT&T, allowing customers to connect their devices to AT&T’s 5G network for a more comprehensive experience. Additionally, users can send unlimited text messages from the United States to over 230 countries. T-Mobile and Google Fi have offered similar free trials to get more customers.

It seems like a mix of the services that AT&T offers because no plan on the website gives these specific benefits together in this way. The highest tier, $50.99 a month (when the user has four lines on AT&T), will give buyers the closest because it offers a bit more than everything mentioned above. It is likely possible to add certain features on top of what is contracted, which could lead to the features above. These are still huge benefits over the prepaid plans, which are cheaper but tend to come with less data and slower speeds.

The trial is currently only available to iPhone owners with an eSIM-compatible iPhone XR or newer. There are plans to expand to Android users in 2025. To participate, new customers can download the myAT&T app or visit the free trial page. The process involves verifying phone compatibility and signing up. The app will not ask for a credit card or similar commitment, and participants can switch to AT&T or discontinue the trial at any point in the 30-day period.

Source: AT&T