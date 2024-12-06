ASUS has announced the ZenScreen Smart MS32UC. It's a 31-inch monitor that doubles as a smart TV, using the Google TV operating system.

The ZenScreen Smart MS32UC is a 31.5-inch ultra-high-definition monitor (3840 x 2160) with an IPS display, similar to the earlier 27-inch model pictured above. This new model improves on the previous ZenScreen Smart series by offering a larger screen covering 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut for better colors. It also has built-in 5-watt speakers by Harman Kardon, meets VESA DisplayHDR 400 standards, and supports HDR10 and HLG formats.

One of the key features is its integrated Google TV system, giving users access to over 10,000 apps, personalized content suggestions, and Google's AI capabilities. Samsung and LG have released similar smart monitors running their own Tizen and webOS platforms, but this one has Google's Android-based software. The monitor has a nice design with acoustic fabric and a storage space at the back.

For connectivity, it includes a USB Type-C port with 90W Power Delivery, HDMI, DisplayPort, and a USB hub. This monitor is perfect for anyone looking for a single screen to handle work and entertainment, since you can just switch over to the Google TV software for media, even if you don't have a computer attached. It's kind of like having a monitor that is also good enough to be a TV.

I own a small Smart TV that I use as a monitor for my desk (~30 inches), and it seems a lot more useful than it seems. Using a remote to change the volume, switching from entertainment to work, and having a giant screen is very convenient. For example, going to a regular app using a remote and streaming straight to the monitor is normally much better. It has fewer distractions than going to a website or app on a computer.

There’s no information yet on the price or when it will be available. We'll likely learn more at CES 2025 in January.

Source: ASUS