Summary ASUS Zenbook S 14 offers improved performance, long-lasting battery life, and a high-quality build.

Available in various configurations with Intel Core Ultra processors, OLED 3K display, and multiple storage options.

The new Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 processor enhances performance, efficiency, and battery life, rivaling ARM-based ultrabooks.

The 2024 ASUS Zenbook S 14 solidifies its position as one of the best Windows alternatives to Apple's MacBook Air. With elevated performance, enhanced battery life, and solid build quality, the Zenbook S 14 culminates into a laptop that offers meaningful improvements in key areas.

Asus Zenbook S 14 (2024) 8 / 10 The 2024 ASUS Zenbook S 14 solidifies itself as one of the best Windows alternatives to Apple’s MacBook Air, bringing meaningful improvements in key areas. With a refined yet familiar design, it remains lightweight and portable while introducing new color options and ASUS’ durable Ceraluminum material. Despite its ultra-thin form, ASUS manages to pack in a solid selection of ports, along with an upgraded cooling system to keep thermals in check. Overall, it shows that Intel's Lunar Lake can hold its own in a growing ARM-based market. Pros & Cons Excellent OLED display

Decent port selection

Extremely light and portable design Sub-par FHD camera

Can still be loud during heavy workloads

Price and Availability

The ASUS Zenbook S 14 is available directly through ASUS' website and major retailers, including Best Buy and Amazon. It is available with the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V, Core Ultra 5 226V, Core Ultra 7 256V, or Core Ultra 9 Processor 288V, and in either the Zumaia Gray or Scandinavian White color variants.

Storage options include either a 512- or 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, and memory can be configured with either 16- or 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM. My review unit is the mid-tier configuration, including the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.

Specifications Operating System Windows 11 CPU Intel Core Ultra Core 5, Intel Core Ultra 7, Intel Core Ultra 9 GPU Arc Graphics RAM 16 or 32GB LPDDR5x RAM Storage 512 or 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 72Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED, 120Hz, 500 nits of peak brightness Camera FHD Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, a full-sized HDMI port, and an audio jack Expand

A Familiar Ultraportable Design

Zarif Ali / How-To Geek

In terms of aesthetics and build quality, the Zenbook S 14 maintains the sleek, lightweight profile that characterized the previous generation. The CNC-machined chassis is now available in an understated Zumaia Gray and Scandinavian White, which both look and feel excellent.

ASUS' Ceraluminum material, which is a ceramic-aluminum alloy, makes a comeback, and provides an impressive strength-to-weight ratio, though the darker gray colorway remains prone to fingerprint smudges.

Zarif Ali / How-To Geek

At 1.2 kg (2.6 lbs) and 1.1 cm (0.45 inches) thin, portability remains the Zenbook’s key strength, with the laptop being really easy to slip into backpacks and forget about. What’s more important, is that ASUS still provides a decent number of ports on this smaller laptop, with the S 14 getting two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, and an audio combo jack, compared to the MacBook Air which only gives you two Thunderbolt 4 ports and an audio jack.

Zarif Ali / How-To Geek

The Zenbook S 14’s keyboard layout remains largely unchanged from its predecessor, which isn’t a bad thing. The chiclet-style keyboard offers 1.1mm of key travel, slightly shorter than some competitors, but the subtle 0.1mm dish-shaped indentation improves key stability. The typing experience is comfortable for long sessions, though again, Microsoft’s and Apple’s keyboards still hold an edge in tactility.

Zarif Ali / How-To Geek

The trackpad is also quite good. ASUS has added a hydrophobic and PVD anti-fingerprint coating, which helps reduce smudging and ensure smoother gliding, but honestly, it’s not something you’ll really think or worry about—what matters is, this trackpad is accurate and reliable, and it’s a decent size for this form factor.

It's also worth mentioning that ASUS is using an FHD 3DNR IR webcam, which offers subpar performance. While it's great to use with Windows Hello and logs in quite fast, for video calls, it falls short both in terms of picture quality.

ASUS states that they're using "3D noise-reduction technology" to make images less grainy, especially within low-light environments, but in my testing, it's marginally better than the typical webcams you'll find on a sub-$1,000 Windows laptop, and nowhere near the quality of something like Apple's MacBook Air or MacBook Pro.

A Display That Holds Its Own

Zarif Ali / How-To Geek

ASUS continues to use its Lumina OLED panels for the Zenbook S 14, and this continues to be one of the best panels I’ve seen on a laptop anywhere. The 14-inch 3K OLED display offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, making it one of the best displays on a Windows laptop today, not only for content consumption, but for serious photo and video editing as well. Compared to the larger Zenbook S 16, the 14-inch laptop really feels quite small without sacrificing too much in real estate.

Zarif Ali / How-To Geek

This generation also improves upon eye comfort, with the display emitting 70% less blue light than traditional LCDs. The only drawback is that the glossy finish—while enhancing contrast—can be reflective in bright environments. The other drawback with this OLED is it still only has a peak brightness of about 500 nits, which means it’s fine for indoor use, but not outside, especially in direct sunlight. Part of it has to do with the difficulty of producing a large-screen OLED with high brightness, but we saw Apple do it with its Tandem OLED on the iPad Pro last year, so I hope this is an area ASUS can improve upon.

Zarif Ali / How-To Geek

It’s also worth mentioning that touch support is available, but the laptop’s 180-degree hinge prevents it from being fully convertible, which makes stylus input less practical than on a 2-in-1 device.

Intel Redeems Itself

Zarif Ali / How-To Geek

This year’s biggest change comes in the form of the new Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 processor, which dramatically enhances performance, battery life, and efficiency. Built on Intel’s latest Lunar Lake architecture, the CPU incorporates a more advanced NPU for AI workloads, a new Arc-based GPU, and a redesigned core layout to improve power efficiency.

These were all promises Intel has made before, but it’s clear that they’re finally delivering on it because the Zenbook S 14 rivals ARM-based ultrabooks quite aggressively. In Geekbench 6, this laptop scores 2,460 on single-core and 10,353 on multicore.

Zarif Ali / How-To Geek

In real-world use, applications launch quickly, multitasking is seamless, and the laptop remains mostly quiet even under moderate workloads. Web-based tasks, office applications, and media consumption run effortlessly, and make this an excellent choice for professionals and students, especially because you don’t have to worry about app compatibility on an x86 platform.

Thermal performance is another area where the Zenbook S 14 has significantly improved over its predecessor. The laptop no longer gets excessively warm during casual usage, and fan noise—while still present under heavy loads—is much better managed than before. ASUS' Whisper Mode keeps noise levels below 25dB in light workloads, which makes this one of the quieter thin-and-light Windows laptops I’ve used.