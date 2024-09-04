ASUS has released its new Vivobook S 14, Vivobook 14 Flip, Vivobook S 15, and Vivobook 16 Flip laptops. They are designed for different purposes, and each comes with impressive specs.

The ASUS Vivobook S 14 is "powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 256V," one of the new Core Ultra Series 2 chips. You also get ASUS IceCool thermal technology with dual 97-blade IceBlade fans. It has a 75 Wh battery that can last up to 27 hours and an ErgoSense keyboard with customizable RGB backlighting. Finally, the Vivobook S 14 has Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, a wide array of I/O ports, a 16:10 3K 120 Hz display, and a Dolby Atmos audio system.

The ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip is a convertible laptop with a 360-degree hinge. This lets owners switch between laptop, tent, stand, and tablet modes. It features a slim, lightweight design, measuring 1.7 cm (0.66") thin, and weighs 3.3 lbs. It has an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and a 70 Wh battery. The laptop also includes Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, a wide range of I/O ports, a Dolby Atmos audio system, and a 14-inch FHD NanoEdge touchscreen. The ASUS Vivobook 16 Flip is a larger version of the 14 Flip with a 16-inch 3K OLED display. The internal hardware is identical to the 14 Flip, with the main difference being the size and 2-in-1 form factor.

The Vivo S 15 laptop is the standout laptop of this group. It's powered by the Snapdragon X Plus eight-core processor, specifically a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E 78 100 Processor with integrated Qualcomm Adreno Graphics. This is complemented by its 1 TB SSD and 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The Vivobook S 15 is designed for portability, with a thin (0.58 inches) 15.6-inch 3K OLED display. It's also lightweight at 3.13 lbs and has a long-lasting 18-hour battery. It also offers a variety of connectivity options, including USB ports, HDMI, and Wi-Fi 7. It features a wide color gamut and Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers for immersive audio.

One of the top features of the Vivobook S 15 is its AI-powered capabilities. It has a Copilot key on the keyboard, like many other Windows laptops this year, and ASUS included its StoryCube app for AI-powered media management and editing. The 75 total Tera Operations Per Second (TOPS) for AI tasks helps power personalized assistance, multimedia organization, privacy protection, and smart noise cancellation. You can buy the Vivo S 15 on its official store page starting at $1,699.00.

The new Asus Vivobook S 15 doesn't look much different than the previous models. The only notable changes are the integration of AI features, the Snapdragon X Elite X1E 78 100 processor, and the upgrade to Wi-Fi 7. The similarities between the Vivobook 14 and 16 Flip to previous models is also very apparent. The boosts in these models come from the processor. You can buy the 14/16 Flip and S 14 laptop from the ASUS store page.

