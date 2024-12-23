ASUS has several gaming brands, but you might be more familiar with their ROG sub-brand as far as gaming products go. If you want to save a buck, though, the company does have other options. The new ASUS V16 is perhaps one of the best entry-level products we've seen from ASUS thus far.

ASUS has unveiled its latest gaming laptop, the V16 (V3607), a 16-inch laptop that fits right into the company's entry-level range. Despite being an entry-level laptop, the V16 manages to look pretty sleek with a blue keyboard backlight, neon-highlighted WASD and arrow keys, and a sleek Matte Black finish that resists fingerprints. It's no ROG, but it still manages to be a looker. This laptop also packs a punch under the hood. It's powered by up to an Intel Core 7 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, making it a pretty competent computer for most games. It has an advanced cooling system with dual fans and heat pipes that ensures sustained performance, and features up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM.

Other specs include a 16-inch 144Hz FHD IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and an 89% screen-to-body ratio, so it should be able to deliver a pretty smooth gaming experience provided that you're okay with the laptop's 1080p resolution. A 4050 should be pretty good for most 1080p gaming, but you might not be able to squeeze a full 144 frames per second out of every game. There's also Dirac audio technology combined with ASUS' own Audio Booster feature.

This laptop also features a large, ergonomic touchpad, a comfortable ASUS ErgoSense keyboard, and an enhanced video conferencing system with AI noise-cancelation and 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR). The laptop also meets MIL-STD-810H military standards, and we even have a physical camera shutter which adds an extra layer of privacy.

There's no pricing or availability info for the laptop yet, but we'll likely learn more during CES 2025. Presumably, it will be under $1,000 with the GPU maxing out at the entry-level RTX 4050, but we don't know for sure. You can check out more info on the official product page.

Source: ASUS