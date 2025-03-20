Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) $1379.99 $1999.99 Save $620 The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (RTX 4070) gives great gaming performance at a lower price. It features a beautiful 16-inch QHD OLED screen with a smooth 240Hz refresh rate. Although the CPU isn’t the absolute best, its cool look, plenty of storage space, and strong graphics card make it an attractive choice for anyone who want a powerful laptop that’s easy to carry around. $1379.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy is currently selling the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop at a big discount. It's currently at 31% off, and the price seems to be exclusive to Best Buy.

The 16-inch model, which has an RTX 4070 graphics card, a 240Hz QHD OLED display, and other high-quality parts, is priced at $1,379.99 on Best Buy. This is a $620 drop from its original price of $1,999.99, which is a 31% savings.

The laptop features an Intel Core Ultra 9 Series processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Its 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) OLED display runs at a fast 240Hz, providing smooth visuals for gaming. The RTX 4070 GPU should perform well with modern games at high settings. You also get 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

The lower price makes this laptop an appealing choice for anyone looking for a high-performance gaming laptop at a more reasonable price. The combination of a high-refresh-rate OLED display and a capable RTX 4070 GPU is a major selling point, especially at this price.

The laptop also has a sleek design and good build quality. It's an interesting discount, but it's hard to find similar deals on this laptop anywhere else. This is the cheapest I've ever seen it. You can buy the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop (4070 model) on its Best Buy listing.