Few gaming laptops are as popular as the ASUS ROG Zephyrus range. They're relatively inexpensive compared to other gaming laptops, they're as no-frills as a gaming laptop can get, and they're really, really good. Now, we're in 2025, which means we're due for yet another refresh, and that's exactly what ASUS is giving us.

ASUS has unveiled its updated ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA403W) and G16 (GU605C) gaming laptops at CES 2025. The 2025 Zephyrus G14 features AMD's latest Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, paired with the just-announced NVIDIA RTX 5080 Laptop GPU using the Blackwell architecture.

The 14-inch laptop sports up to a 240Hz OLED display with a 2880 x 1800 resolution, 500 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, and supports G-Sync and Dolby Vision HDR. The G14 tends to be the more compact model out of the two, being a 14-inch laptop, and it's no different here—it weighs 3.46 lbs and measures just 0.63 to 0.72 inches thick, so this is a gaming laptop that's not too hard to take with you on your backpack. It also comes equipped with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X-7500 RAM and up to a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

The larger G16 steps up to Intel's Core Ultra 9 285H processor (if you're more fond of Intel) and up to an RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. Its 16-inch display is also an OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, a 2560 x 1600 resolution, and similar display specifications as the G14. The G16 offers up to 64GB of LPDDR5X-7467 RAM and two 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD slots. It weighs 4.3 lbs and measures between 0.59 and 0.69 inches thick, presumably depending on the configuration.

Both models are equipped with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a 1080p IR webcam. The G14 includes one USB 4.0 port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and an HDMI 2.1 port. The G16 swaps the USB 4.0 for a Thunderbolt 4 port (with it being an Intel laptop and all), but the rest of the ports are identical. Both laptops pack a 90Whr battery and are powered by a 240W AC adapter.

Pricing for the 2025 Zephyrus G14 and G16 models will vary based on the chosen configuration. We don't have availability details yet, but you should certainly keep an eye on AMD's website if you want to know more.

Source: ASUS