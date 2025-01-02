Summary The ASUS ROG Phone 9 has an exceptional gaming display.

Design choices enhance the mobile gaming experience, such as the impressive battery life and its weight.

Unique features like Air Triggers and a USB-C port on the side make mobile gaming better than ever.

I never thought the concept of a "gamer phone" was a great idea. Most flagship smartphones and tablets could play whatever mobile game I wanted just fine, so why would I want a phone specifically designed for gaming? It didn't seem like there was a point. Then I tried the ASUS ROG Phone 9.

Your changes have been saved ASUS ROG Phone 9 9 / 10 Experience an unmatched mobile gaming experience with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. You'll also enjoy a cutting-edge 185 Hz display with adaptive refresh rate for power savings.

Pros Great display optimized for gaming

Clever design choices make playing games as smooth as can be

Surprisingly light

Incredible battery life Cons It can be easy to rub against and hit the air triggers by accident

The ROG UI needs tweaks for notifications to work normally See at ASUS

Price and Availability

The ASUS ROG Phone 9 is available at the ASUS Store in two colors—Storm White and Phantom Black—for $999.99.

Specifications Brand ASUS Display 6.78 inch FHD+ 2400 x1080 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform RAM LPDDR5X 12GB Storage 256GB Battery 5,800 mAh high-capacity battery Operating System Android 15 with ROG UI Front camera 32MP RGBW, pixel binning 1.4μm Connectivity 2.4GHz/5GHz/6GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.4 Others Headphone Jack Dimensions 6.45 x 3.02 x 0.35 inches Display type AMOLED Weight 0.5 lb Price $999.99 GPU Qualcomm Adreno 830 Main Camera Sony Lytia 700 50 MP image sensor Wide-Angle Camera 13 MP, 120° ultrawide-angle camera Expand

A Striking Design and Powerful Specs

When I opened the box for the ASUS ROG Phone 9, I was immediately drawn to its white, sleek design. Of course, as a fan of white electronics, I was already going to like how the ROG Phone 9 looked in general, but ASUS managed to put some special details in the design that helped it stand out without being too much of a "gamer" aesthetic. It's not the type of phone I'd want to cover up with a case.

That said, the ROG Phone 9's main audience becomes apparent in the design after you turn the handset on. A panel of LEDs on the back (called AniMe Vision by ASUS) will—depending on your settings—tell you the time, alert you to notifications, and more.

Kris Henges / How-To Geek Kris Henges / How-To Geek Kris Henges / How-To Geek Close

The light evokes an old-school pixel feel and looks really cool. You won't find a feature quite like this on other phones. Don't worry about the lights waking you up at night either, as you can set the times the backlights turn on and off.

ASUS's phone is also optimized for gaming on the inside. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and Adreno 830 GPU are built and optimized specifically with mobile gaming in mind, a built-in cooler with multiple settings to keep the ROG Phone 9 from overheating, and a 4K camera to boot. All of this is in a package that only weighs half a pound, which is impressive given all the hardware in it.

Another thing that stands out about the ROG Phone 9 is its camera. You may not expect a great camera on a phone made for gaming, but ASUS didn't skimp here. On the back, you have three cameras—a main camera that's 50MP, a 5MP macro camera, and a 13MP ultrawide camera. For comparison, my daily driver (the Google Pixel 7a) has two cameras—a 64MP main camera, and a 13MP ultrawide camera.

This might make the ROG Phone 9 sound less impressive, but it's not always about the raw specs regarding cameras. ASUS also has other great built-in features, such as gimbal stabilization and AI features that make the images look better than the ones I took on my Pixel 7a. The stabilization is especially welcome to me, as my hands tend to shake when I hit the shutter button. Many images I took on the ROG Phone 9 came out clearer than comparable pictures on my Pixel, and the colors were richer. The ROG Phone 9 also gets more detail in general, somewhat to my dismay since it shows extra dust in my comparison pictures.