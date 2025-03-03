Summary ASUS ROG Flow Z13 offers laptop-grade performance in a portable form factor with an aggressive industrial design.

The device boasts a top-notch keyboard cover, vibrant display with high refresh rate, and powerful AMD processor.

While the cooling system and fan placement raise concerns, the tablet is suitable for gamers and creators seeking versatility.

The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 isn’t trying to be an iPad Pro or a Surface Pro—it’s something else entirely. As a gaming-focused hybrid device, it blurs the lines between a laptop, tablet and handheld, ultimately offering laptop-grade performance in an ultraportable form factor.

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 (2025) 9 / 10 The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 is an ambitious gaming hybrid that packs laptop-class performance into a tablet form factor, but its execution is a mix of brilliance and compromise. It offers exceptional power with an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor and Radeon 8060S graphics, making it one of the most capable 2-in-1 devices for gaming, content creation, and even AI workloads. Pros & Cons Excellent Display

A decent typing experience on the keyboard cover

Impressive performance for this type of form factor Battery still leaves a lot to desire

Cameras are quite bad

Can get quite hot and loud under heavy workloads See at ASUS See at Best Buy

Price and Availability

My review unit is the mid-tier configuration, including the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 390 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.

Specifications Operating System Windows 11 CPU AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 390 or AMD Ryzen AI Max 395 GPU Integrated Radeon 8060S Graphics RAM Up to 128GB LPDDR5X Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD Battery 70Whr Display (Size, Resolution) 13.4-inch ROG Nebula Display, 2560 x 1600, 180Hz, 500 nits of peak brightness Camera 5MP webcam, 13MP rear camera, Windows Hello Ports 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, 1x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (data speed up to 10Gbps), 2x Type-C USB 4 with support for DisplayPort / power delivery), 1x microSD card reader Weight 2.6 lbs without keyboard, 3.5 lbs with keyboard Expand

A Futuristic Tablet With Rough Edges

Zarif Ali / How-To Geek

The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 is as much a gaming machine as it is a statement piece. ASUS has leaned into its space-race-inspired industrial design, with the CNC-milled aluminum chassis featuring detailed etching, a rear window with customizable RGB lighting, and an aggressively angular aesthetic.

Zarif Ali / How-To Geek

When the RGB is turned off, the Flow Z13 looks more like a rugged industrial tablet than a traditional gaming laptop, which is great for those who want something a little more subtle. However, subtlety only goes so far when the device is still thicker and heavier than most competing hybrids. At 1.2kg or 2.6 lbs without the keyboard, and 14.9mm or 0.04 inches thick, it is significantly chunkier than something like a Surface Pro 9. ASUS has done a good job keeping the weight manageable, but there’s no escaping the fact that this is a tablet built like a gaming laptop.

Zarif Ali / How-To Geek

The kickstand is solidly built and offers 170 degrees of motion, allowing for a variety of viewing angles. It doesn’t feel as smooth as Microsoft’s Surface hinge, with a bit of uneven friction when adjusting, but it’s sturdy enough to hold the tablet at any angle without worry. While the Flow Z13 generally feels well-built, ASUS has made some frustrating design choices that affect usability. The power button is completely flush with the chassis, which makes it awkward to press.

Zarif Ali / How-To Geek

Similarly, the volume buttons are mushy and lack tactile feedback, which is disappointing given how much attention ASUS put into other small details, like the keyboard cover’s textured etching, or the embossed metal under the kickstand to show you just where the speakers and SSD are. The tablet can feel like a contradiction at times.

The biggest issue, however, is the fan placement. ASUS has placed the cooling vents directly on top of the device, making the fans both audible and noticeable during intense workloads. The new stainless steel and copper vapor chamber cooling system does help keep temperatures in check, but at the cost of persistent fan noise, even under moderate loads.

Zarif Ali / How-To Geek

The camera setup feels like a complete afterthought. The front-facing 5MP 3DNR+IR camera is barely passable for video calls, but supports Windows Hello facial recognition. The 13MP rear camera seems a bit pointless as it also doesn’t perform particularly well aside from document scanning. Given that this is a device aimed at gamers and creators, the rear camera feels more like a checkbox feature because this is a tablet rather than something anyone will actually want to use.