There are tons of ways you can play PC games these days, including gaming desktops, gaming laptops, and even handhelds now. The ASUS ROG Flow range is one of the best convertable gaming laptops, and the 2025 model looks better than ever.

ASUS has unveiled the 2025 refresh of its acclaimed ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet, bringing many improvements across the table. The most significant change here comes in the form of AMD's new Strix Halo APUs. The Flow Z13 will be offered with either a 16-core or 12-core configuration, both featuring RDNA 3.5 graphics.

Both models sport a 13.4-inch display. This 16:10 IPS panel boasts a 2560 x 1600 resolution, a 180Hz refresh rate, and rapid 3ms response times to minimize ghosting. The display is also a treat for creative professionals, covering 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, being Pantone Validated for color accuracy, and supporting both touch and pen input.

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

The laptop comes with Wi-Fi 7 support, ensuring the fastest possible wireless speeds you can get, as long as you have a router that's fully compatible. The generous port selection we've seen in previous models is retained, offering two USB4 ports with Power Delivery and DisplayPort functionality, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port for legacy devices, a full-size HDMI 2.1 port for external displays, a UHS-II microSD card reader for expandable storage, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack.

Other notable features include a 5MP IR front-facing camera with 3DNR for improved low-light performance and Windows Hello support, along with a 13MP rear camera for capturing photos and videos. Both models come equipped with 32GB of high-speed LPDDR5X memory and a spacious 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for rapid storage. Being a detachable laptop, it was bound to be portable as well, and it doesn't disappoint, weighing just 2.64 lbs. Despite this, it still packs a capable 70Whr battery, charged via a 200W adapter.

The 16-core GZ302EA-XS96 model, running Windows 11 Pro, is priced at $2199.99. The 12-core GZ302EA-DS96, equipped with Windows 11 Home, comes in at $1,999.99. If you've been meaning to try out a convertible gaming laptop, this is one of the best options available.

Source: ASUS