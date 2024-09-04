ASUS has introduced its new ProArt PZ13, a versatile 13-inch tablet with a detachable keyboard powered by the Snapdragon X Plus eight-core processor. It's designed primarily for creative tasks, but it looks like a great Windows tablet for anyone.

The ProArt PZ13 features a 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen with stylus support. The laptop includes a keyboard with full-size keys, and the touchpad supports Smart Gestures. The keyboard itself is readily detachable, so whenever you want to change your laptop to a tablet, it's fast and easy. It's a lot like the Surface Pro and other similar convertable Windows PCs.

The ProArt has a compact and durable design and weighs only 1.87 lbs, which is slightly heavier than the average iPad. In terms of connectivity, the ProArt PZ13 offers two USB4 ports and an SD Card reader. Additionally, it comes with a 70 Wh battery that can provide up to 21 hours of FHD video playback.

ASUS

The most significant benefit of the Snapdragon X Plus processor is its power efficiency and AI capabilities. The 45 TOPS NPU of AI processing power can handle improved voice recognition, intelligent scene detection, and running LLMs locally. Aside from that, its powerful eight-core CPU ensures lightning-fast responsiveness and efficiency, which makes multitasking and content creation on more demanding software a breeze. The laptop has AI-powered tools like StoryCube for asset management and ProArt Creator Hub. It also includes a six-month CapCut membership for video editing.

The ProArt PZ13 is scheduled to be available in Canada starting September 4th, 2024. There's no word on the US release, but according to an announcement in June, the ProArt should be released in the fourth quarter of 2024. Pricing for the device with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage is expected to start at CA$1,649 in the ASUS store and Best Buy. The US pricing is currently unknown.

Source: ASUS