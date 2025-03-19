ASUS just unveiled the NUC 15 Pro+, an impressively powerful mini PC that could make for a fantastic home media server, small-footprint gaming PC, or AI testbed.

As its name suggests, the NUC 15 Pro+ is essentially just an upgraded version of the standard ASUS NUC 15 Pro. It's in a slightly larger 0.7-liter chassis (up from 0.48 liters), and it comes with some higher-end Core Ultra Series 2 processor configurations, but that's really the extent of the differences. Storage, RAM, I/O, wireless connectivity, and other specs are identical between the two models.

Anyways, let's start with the CPU options. The original NUC 15 Pro can be configured with a range of Cora Ultra Series 2 processors, the most powerful option being the Core Ultra 7 255H. ASUS' new NUC 15 Pro+ supports the upgraded Ultra 7 265H processor as well as the high-end Ultra 9 285H CPU, which boasts 5.40GHz speeds and maximum 99 TOPs in AI processes. The Ultra 9 285H's integrated Arc 140T GPU is also quite good, but it's featured in several other versions of the Core Ultra Series 2 processor, so it isn't particularly notable when comparing different NUC 15 Pro+ configurations.

Opening the NUC 15 Pro+ for upgrades is a breeze—just twist the spring-loaded lever on the bottom of the machine and pull away the panel. Under the hood, you'll find two memory slots with support for up to 96GB of DDR5-6400 RAM, plus an M.2 2280 and M.2 2242 slot (both connected via four PCIe 4.0 lanes) for a maximum 4TB of storage. Again, the basic NUC 15 Pro matches these specs.

As for connectivity, the NUC 15 Pro+ packs a pair of USB 3.2 Type-A ports and a single USB 3.2 Type-C port on its front panel. The backside of the machine contains a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, two Thunderbolt4 ports (both with DP Alt Mode video connectivity), a USB 3.2 Type-A port, a slower USB 2.0 port, and a 2.5Gbps Ethernet jack. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, which is great to see, plus Bluetooth 5.4.

According to ASUS, the NUC 15 Pro+ supports up to four 4K displays through its HDMI and Thunderbolt 4 ports. It also supports VESA mounting and, like the standard NUC 15 Pro, has an advanced thermal management system. Thermal performance may be slightly better on the NUC 15 Pro+ because it has a roomier chassis, though the main benefit here may be reduced noise during some intensive tasks, rather than increased power (although the Core Ultra 9 configuration probably benefits from better cooling—it ships with a beefier power supply than the other configs, by the way).

I'm kind of thrown off by the lack of a headphone jack, which is a fairly common feature on mini PCs. That said, a lot of computer monitors have headphone jacks, and the NUC 15 Pro+'s two Thunderbolt 4 ports can accommodate a big hub or docking station, so it's not a big deal. The single Ethernet jack, while fast, may be a bigger concern for those who want an overpowered home server or a desktop PC with cutting-edge networking functionality (though, again, this is a minor problem that can be solved by a USB accessory).

ASUS will sell both pre-loaded and barebones versions of the NUC 15 Pro+. North American pricing and availability haven't been announced by ASUS, but some retailers are already listing the barebones NUC 15 Pro+ with prices starting at $570. To reiterate, we don't know when this mini PC will actually go on sale, it's simply listed on some retailers' websites.

Source: ASUS