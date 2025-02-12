ASUS has just announced the ASUS NUC 15 Pro mini PC, a small computer that is built for upgrading and repairability. It is a big upgrade from the previous NUC 14.

The ASUS NUC 15 Pro mini PC is equipped with a new Intel Core Ultra processor (Series 2), which provides better performance compared to earlier models. It boasts up to 99 platform TOPS and a performance increase of 18% "over previous-gen processors." There's also Intel WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for quicker data transfers and a longer range. A feature called Intel WiFi Proximity Sensing lets the device lock and unlock automatically based on whether you're nearby.

You can connect up to four 4K monitors using HDMI 2.1 and Thunderbolt 4 ports. There's also a new energy-saving feature called Power Sync that helps manage the power of connected ASUS monitors.

The NUC 15 Pro is small at 0.48-liter size, making it easy to carry around. The device comes with fast DDR5 6400MHz memory and an Intel Arc graphics card. Its design is supposed to make it easy to access the internal parts and simplify upgrading the RAM and storage. For security, it includes features like Intel vPro and fTPM 2.0 to better protect your data.

When you compare the ASUS NUC 15 Pro to the recently updated System76 Meerkat Mini PC, a few things stand out. The ASUS NUC 15 Pro has better connectivity options, while the Meerkat is designed specifically for Linux users, which is a big plus if that’s the operating system you want. ASUS didn't mention a specific operating system in its NUC announcement, but it will presumably work well across Windows and Linux, like previous models.

It's hard to speculate whether the ASUS NUC 15 Pro is worth the purchase because, even though there's a dedicated marketing page, it's still not on the official website. ASUS did not provide an official release date, but it should appear on the company's online store and third-party retailers.

