Since ASUS took over the NUC line of small PCs, it has been putting out some bangers for tiny PC enthusiasts. Now, it has now released a small, but important, revision to the NUC 14 Pro—meet the NUC 14 Pro AI.

The ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI was just revealed by ASUS, along with the rest of its IFA 2024 announcements. It's a mini PC that has a lot in common with the regular NUC 14 Pro, but with an updated design and the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 288V processor. It has "AI" in the name, but the improvements to Intel's Core Ultra chips for their second generation aren't just AI-related. It utilizes a multi-architecture design incorporating a CPU, GPU, and NPU to achieve high performance. The dedicated NPU offers 48 TOPS of compute power, translating to a threefold increase in AI performance compared to previous-generation models.

Despite the performance improvements, the NUC 14 Pro AI manages to stay pretty sleek—it measures less than 0.6 liters in volume and stands only 34mm tall. This makes it well-suited for commercial settings and edge computing deployments where space is limited. The system boasts doubled graphics capabilities and utilizes LPDDR5x memory.

Reliability is a key focus of the NUC 14 Pro AI, featuring support for 24/7 operation, advanced thermal management to keep temperatures in check, and EPEAT Climate+ certification for energy efficiency. This is important if you're buying one of these in a business context, but it's actually a pretty cool little computer for basically anyone looking for a small PC to put behind their monitor or on a small shelf.

ASUS hasn't detailed pricing and availability details for the NUC 14 Pro AI, so you'll have to keep an eye on its store or on your retailers of choice if you want to get one.

Source: ASUS