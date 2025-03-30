Summary

  • ASUS Zenbook Duo offers a powerful Intel Core 9 200-series processor that can tackle resource-hungry tasks.
  • The seamless transition between five user modes adds versatility without complicating usability.
  • Battery life is a concern, but the Zenbook Duo's features can still make it worthwhile for multitasking.

Dual-monitor laptops risk being bulky and inefficient. ASUS' Zenbook Duo may be heavy, but it's more than just a laptop. It’s a reliable, multi-use, portable workstation with a few manageable quirks and curious design choices.

ASUS Zenbook Duo
9 / 10

ASUS delivers a powerful, reliable, dual-monitor workstation that’s perfect for presentations, daily office work, and so much more thanks to its Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, 32GB memory, and fast-charging battery. The Zenbook Duo is designed to cater to a host of users, and ASUS does exactly that with very few glaring limitations or issues.

Pros & Cons
  • Seamlessly switch between five user modes
  • Intel's Ultra 9 200 series is a reliable, powerful processor
  • Vibrant, durable Gorilla Glass screens offer pristine clarity
  • Bluetooth keyboard offers comfortable, responsive typing
  • Battery life could be better
  • On the bulkier and heavier side
  • No vertical stand for desktop mode
  • Very light on the available ports
Price and Availability

ASUS' Zenbook Duo is available via the official ASUS store in two configurations. The cheapest, at $1,699, comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. For $1,799.99, the Zenbook Duo is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor and the same RAM and storage as the cheaper model. The same configurations are also available on Amazon for $1,699.99.