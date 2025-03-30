Summary ASUS Zenbook Duo offers a powerful Intel Core 9 200-series processor that can tackle resource-hungry tasks.

The seamless transition between five user modes adds versatility without complicating usability.

Battery life is a concern, but the Zenbook Duo's features can still make it worthwhile for multitasking.

Dual-monitor laptops risk being bulky and inefficient. ASUS' Zenbook Duo may be heavy, but it's more than just a laptop. It’s a reliable, multi-use, portable workstation with a few manageable quirks and curious design choices.

ASUS Zenbook DUO (2025) 9 / 10 ASUS delivers a powerful, reliable, dual-monitor workstation that’s perfect for presentations, daily office work, and so much more thanks to its Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, 32GB memory, and fast-charging battery. The Zenbook Duo is designed to cater to a host of users, and ASUS does exactly that with very few glaring limitations or issues. Pros & Cons Seamlessly switch between five user modes

Intel's Ultra 9 200 series is a reliable, powerful processor

Vibrant, durable Gorilla Glass screens offer pristine clarity

Bluetooth keyboard offers comfortable, responsive typing Battery life could be better

On the bulkier and heavier side

No vertical stand for desktop mode

Very light on the available ports $1799.99 at ASUS $1699.99 at Amazon

Price and Availability

ASUS' Zenbook Duo is available via the official ASUS store in two configurations. The cheapest, at $1,699, comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. For $1,799.99, the Zenbook Duo is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor and the same RAM and storage as the cheaper model. The same configurations are also available on Amazon for $1,699.99.