Summary
- ASUS Zenbook Duo offers a powerful Intel Core 9 200-series processor that can tackle resource-hungry tasks.
- The seamless transition between five user modes adds versatility without complicating usability.
- Battery life is a concern, but the Zenbook Duo's features can still make it worthwhile for multitasking.
Dual-monitor laptops risk being bulky and inefficient. ASUS' Zenbook Duo may be heavy, but it's more than just a laptop. It’s a reliable, multi-use, portable workstation with a few manageable quirks and curious design choices.
ASUS Zenbook DUO (2025)
ASUS delivers a powerful, reliable, dual-monitor workstation that’s perfect for presentations, daily office work, and so much more thanks to its Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, 32GB memory, and fast-charging battery. The Zenbook Duo is designed to cater to a host of users, and ASUS does exactly that with very few glaring limitations or issues.
- Seamlessly switch between five user modes
- Intel's Ultra 9 200 series is a reliable, powerful processor
- Vibrant, durable Gorilla Glass screens offer pristine clarity
- Bluetooth keyboard offers comfortable, responsive typing
- Battery life could be better
- On the bulkier and heavier side
- No vertical stand for desktop mode
- Very light on the available ports
Price and Availability
ASUS' Zenbook Duo is available via the official ASUS store in two configurations. The cheapest, at $1,699, comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. For $1,799.99, the Zenbook Duo is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor and the same RAM and storage as the cheaper model. The same configurations are also available on Amazon for $1,699.99.
Specifications
- Operating System
- Windows 11
- CPU
- Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
- GPU
- Intel Arc Graphics
- RAM
- 32GB
- Storage
- 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD
- Battery
- 75Whr
- Display (Size, Resolution)
- 14 inch Lumina OLED
- Ports
- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x 3.5mm
- Dimensions
- 12.34 x 8.58 x .57 - .78 inches
- Weight
- 3.64lbs
- Brand
- ASUS
- Model
- UX840C
- Keyboard
- Detachable Bluetooth
- Webcam
- 1080 FHD IR
- Connectivity
- Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4