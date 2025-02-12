External SSDs and SSD enclosures all look pretty similar to one another (especially when you look at SATA-based ones), but a lot of them actually use NVMe technology, which allows them to be way more compact. Now, this latest enclosure by ASUS is simply rockin'.

ASUS has just announced the release of its aptly-named Cobble SSD enclosure. What you'll notice first about it is the fact that it looks like a rock you'll find at the beach. Definitely unconventional, but this is on purpose. This design incorporates a scratch-resistant coating and is built with a metallic chassis for enhanced durability.

The enclosure is constructed from aluminum alloy and includes thermal pads for heat management. So not only does it make for a nice conversation starter, but it's also like this because it's a resistant, rugged design. The Cobble comes in gray and black, though we'd advise you to get the gray one to maximize the rock look.

The drive enclosure uses a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x1 interface, offering data transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps. This facilitates zippy transfers of large files and makes it useful for video editing and gaming, provided your computer can use the full bandwidth. The Cobble supports both M.2 NVMe PCIe and SATA SSDs. As far as speeds for each technology, we can go up to 10Gbps for PCIe and up to 6Gbps for SATA. It's not clear which PCIe generation this enclosure is using.

Other cool stuff we have here includes a tool-free installation mechanism. The Q-Latch and screwless cover allow for quick SSD installation or replacement without tools. We also have an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, providing protection against environmental factors.

If you want some rocky external storage, keep an eye out for the Cobble on ASUS' online store. It's not available yet, and we don't know how it will be priced.

Source: ASUS