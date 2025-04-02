Arlo Video Doorbell 2K (2nd Gen) $60 $130 Save $70 With a 180-degree field of view and a crisp 2K video resolution, the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K 2nd-gen is a great way to keep tabs on your home. Buy on Amazon

Video doorbells are an essential part of any smart home, and for many, they are also their first security cameras. If you don't have one yet, right now, you can get the excellent Arlo Video Doorbell 2K at the lowest price we've seen.

The Arlo Video Doorbell 2K (2nd Gen) is down to $59.99 on Amazon, 54% off its retail price of $129. While this might not be the most affordable home security camera, it's a great choice due to its features and crystal-clear 2k video feed. And considering you're getting one for over 50% off, it's a deal that's almost too good to pass up.

This doorbell camera offers 2K video resolution and a wide 180-degree field of view, so you'll never miss what's happening around your house or at the front door. You can install it wire-free and run off a battery, or wired, which typically uses the existing wiring in your home.

Along with 2K vision, the Arlo Video Doorbell 2nd-gen features 2-way audio, night vision, an integrated siren, and more. Even though the wide 180-degree view is great, you'll still get a head-to-toe view of visitors, which is nice. It's also IP65 weather-resistant, so you don't need to worry about a bit of rain.

In the Arlo app, you'll get real-time notifications with motion activation and live video streaming, and you can remotely activate the siren to get that solicitor away from the front door. Remember that some advanced features are likely behind a paywall, as you'll get more with an Arlo subscription.

Either way, this is an excellent wired or wireless video doorbell, especially at this price. The Arlo Video Doorbell 2K typically retails for $130, so getting one for under $60 is quite a deal. This matches its all-time low price, so grab one before they're gone.