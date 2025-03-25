Arlo Essential Indoor Cam (2K) 7 / 10 $60 $80 Save $20 Enhance your smart home security with the Essential Indoor Camera. It has an Automated Privacy Shield that is designed to protect your privacy by giving you the control to open or close it from the Arlo Secure App. You can also view details with crystal-clear video in 2K resolution and you don’t need to turn on the light to check in on your home, kids, and pets with Night Vision. $60 at Amazon

Security cameras are, for a lot of people, an essential part of their smart home setup. And right now, Arlo's Essential Security Camera, which gets the job done just fine, is currently at a very considerable discount.

The Arlo Essential Security Camera 2K, which can be employed for basically anything (including as a pet camera, a living room camera, or a baby monitor), launched at a $79 price point, but you can currently grab one for just $29—a massive discount on one of the most popular indoor cameras out there.

This camera offers 2K video resolution and a wide 130-degree field of view, so it's capable of recording and capturing stuff happening around your house in pretty high quality. It also features advanced night vision that ensures clear images even in challenging low-light conditions, such as at night when your house's lights are off. The camera's motion sensors detect activity and send instant notifications to your smartphone, and you can live stream the video feed through the Arlo app. When you want the camera to stop recording, there's a built-in privacy shutter that covers the entire camera sensor. It also features 2-way audio—if you're not home and you want to speak with family members that are home, the app allows you to do so.

Most basic features are available for free, and there's a subscription that unlocks features including smart object detection—for one, you can tell with a subscription whether someone you know is home or if an unknown stranger has been detected. We reviewed it and liked it a lot, but we found it to be a little bit on the costly side—at $29, it's a no-brainer.

The camera itself typically oscillates between $80 and $60—the $29 price point is not something we haven't seen before, but it's never been lower than this. It's even cheaper to buy two single cameras rather than the 2-pack while the discount is active. Make sure to stock up on some if you want to expand your smart home ecosystem with really good cameras.