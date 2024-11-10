If you are new to cord-cutting, it can be difficult to make the jump from conventional TV straight to streaming services. That is where live TV streaming services come in. Here are a few services to get you started on a smooth journey as you figure out what works for you.

YouTube TV

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

Hailed as one of the best live-streaming services out there, YouTube TV has a lot to offer in terms of channels and features. With a base plan at $73/month, you can access more than 100 live channels, including ABC, CBS, Fox, CNN, and other essential channels that give you a good mix of news, local sports, entertainment, lifestyle, and kids channels.

Subscribing to the base plan also gives you perks like unlimited DVR space, up to six individual accounts with personalized recommendations, and three simultaneous streams. The 4K Plus quality makes watching live events and sports streams a joy if you are a fan of major league sports. Added to this is the Multiview feature, which lets you watch multiple channels at once in a split view.

The best part about YouTube TV is that it is highly customizable. In addition to the channels you get with the base plan, you can also buy add-on channels, sports networks, Spanish networks, and more. You can watch YouTube TV on a range of devices, including your smart TV, phone, tablet, game console, or directly on the web app.

DirecTV

Jerome Thomas / How-To Geek

If you are a big fan of regional and specialty sports and do not mind shelling out some extra money for a wide selection of channels, DirecTV is what you are looking for. You can stream DirecTV on your preferred devices or watch directly through the app.

DirecTV gives you a wider range of packages to choose from, including Entertainment (90+ channels), Choice (125+ channels), Ultimate (160+ channels), and Premier (185+ channels). These plans start from $74.99 per month and go up to $154.99 per month.

Despite being more on the expensive side, DirecTV does offer a few features in its plans that you may not find in other alternatives. The main features include an integrated voice remote, unlimited DVR, and the ability to watch programs even if you did not record them for up to 72 hours.

The best part about DirecTV is that you can stream on up to 20 compatible devices connected to your home network at the same time, and three devices outside the network. This makes DirecTV a top contender if you are looking for a family-focused plan that lets you maximize the number of devices that you can stream on.

Depending on your location, you can also avail limited-time offers, including plans that include access to premium channels like Max, MGM+, and more. Apart from live TV and on-demand watching, you can also rent and buy movies through DirecTV.

FuboTV

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

FuboTV offers plans starting from $32.99 per month and going up to $109.99 per month, and despite being on the higher end, offers quite a few options when it comes to channels. It is known for its sports channels and offers anywhere from 180 to 300+ channels, depending on your plan.

You can stream on compatible devices simultaneously, with the best way to watch FuboTV being by installing the free app on any of your favorite smart TV devices. You can also stream on devices like Xumo Stream Box or use Chromecast.

You can record unlimited hours of Cloud DVR on any plan and stream live sports in 4K UHD. FuboTV gives you access to exclusive content through its native channels, Fubo Movies, and Fubo Sports. You can also try add-ons like Sports Plus, which adds specific channels to your base plan.

Hulu

Jordan Gloor / How-To Geek

With a good mix of entertainment, sports, news, and family channels, Hulu's deal gives you more than just live TV. With a Hulu+ Live TV subscription, you also get access to Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ with ads. With over 95 channels (depending on your location), unlimited DVR, and hardware-free setup included in this plan,

This is a good option for new cord-cutters since you can also get used to its streaming service through Hulu and Disney+. After a three-day free trial, you can get this plan at $59.99/month for three months if you are a new user, after which the plan can be switched to $82.99/month (with ads) or $89.99/month (without ads).

This plan is also economical since you are getting good value for the money you are paying. It is also a comprehensive plan since you do not have to add each live TV channel as an individual add-on but rather get everything as a bundle.

On top of this plan, you can also add on premium networks like Max and Starz or network add-ons for entertainment, sports, and Spanish collections. You can also pay an additional fee to upgrade to watching on unlimited screens. Customizing your guide experience with Hulu is also easy, which makes Hulu's live TV an attractive option if you are a new cord-cutter.

FrndlyTV

A lesser-known TV streaming service that you may want to check out as a new cord cutter is FrndlyTV. Despite having a smaller offering of around 50 channels, this is an affordable alternative to start with if you are not too picky about the variety of live and on-demand TV channels available. Plans start from $7.99/month and go up to $11.99/month.

FrndlyTV lets you watch on four screens simultaneously, 72-hour lookback, a 9-month expiry date on recordings, and the ability to record multiple shows and movies at the same time. With Classic and Premium plans, you also get unlimited Cloud DVR. While I find that FrndlyTV does not offer the same "premium" channels as the previous services, it is a beginner-friendly and cost-effective service if you are a new cord-cutter who wants to get used to live TV streaming before making a more expensive commitment.

There are many streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video, which offer live TV channels as add-ons. You can even start out with some free trials and free services to see what suits your taste best before committing. The best part about many of these plans is how customizable they are, giving you plenty of space as a cord-cutter to make the best of your personalized viewing experience.