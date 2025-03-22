Ah, social media—the place to check in on old friends without the awkward small talk. But have you ever tried changing a privacy setting? It’s like trying to navigate a labyrinth of menus and submenus. What if I told you that this is intentional?

Privacy is both a necessity and a mystery the moment you start sharing your life online. Most of us are glued to our phones, whether we’re posting or just browsing. Almost everything we do—whether it’s posting vacation photos or something as mundane as liking a post—leaves behind a digital footprint. That footprint can be collected, analyzed, and used in ways most of us don’t even realize.

If you're serious about your online privacy, you can even delete your digital footprint.

Social Media Design Makes Navigating Privacy Hard

In today’s world, we have the ability to connect with pretty much anyone across the globe and in an instant (thanks to fiber optics!). Though we’re digitally connected as a society, maintaining online privacy has never been more challenging.

If you go into any of your social media accounts right now and try to adjust your privacy settings, you might be stuck there for a while. Specific settings are often buried in multiple submenus, a lot of technical jargon, and explanations are generally vague.

Some features can mislead you into thinking that you have a sense of privacy. For instance, the “Off-Facebook Activity” on Facebook is a setting found in Facebook settings that allows you to have a summary of your activity on other websites. This means that you can see which businesses share your activity data with Facebook.

If you turn off this feature, Facebook doesn't magically delete this data. The company still receives this information from businesses, but it's just not linked to your specific profile. Your data is still used, just in a more anonymized form. However, this information isn't entirely clear when you go into your settings to turn it off.

Data collected can be anything from engagement activity on sites related to Facebook. It also includes shopping habits and interests, news content, health-related searches, entertainment preferences, and a ton more used to build a profile on you.

This also applies to other social media platforms. With TikTok, for example, you can turn off “Personalized Ads,” which might lead you to believe that the company has stopped collecting your data. But this is further from the truth. Turning this off only prevents TikTok from using your in-app activity to personalize your ads; it doesn't save you from the app collecting your data or using third-party tracking. Sure, some of this data is anonymized, but the data shared with third parties means that your activity could still contribute to targeted advertising outside of TikTok.

Default Settings Don't Favor Your Privacy

Image credit: Lucas Gouveia / How-To Geek | Sergey Nivens / Shutterstock

When it comes to default settings on social media, it is often designed to favor data collection rather than user privacy. For example, many social media apps set new accounts (especially for adults) to public by default. So, if you create a new account on Instagram, all your posts are automatically publicized for the world to see. There are no prompts that you receive after creating an account to remind you to look at your privacy and security settings. You have to go find it yourself. So all the work is put on you.

The reason social media is designed to auto-publicize is that the more content that is publicly available, the more data that these companies can use to enhance ad targeting and increase engagement. Social media websites are businesses, after all. They make money from selling ad space and allowing companies to advertise to us directly. The more accounts and public content they have, the more money they can potentially make.

Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Threads all auto-enable ad personalization by default. When you sign up, it’s automatically set to use your data to tailor ads to your interests unless you manually opt out. You can tweak these settings in your account if you’d rather not have targeted ads.

However, some platforms have taken some steps to improve privacy, especially for minors. Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, for example, automatically set accounts for users under 18 to private. For adults, the burden of securing personal information is placed entirely on the user.

TikTok places restrictions on direct messaging for users who are under 16. These accounts aren't usually able to send or receive direct messages. However, there's no actual age verification when it comes to setting your age during account creation. TikTok relies on the user's self-reported age, which is the same for other social media platforms as well.