Key Takeaways There is a wide range of video doorbells at different price points, with compatibility with all major smart home ecosystems (and you can often skip the pricey subscription fees too).

Video doorbells are easy to install whether you're using wired power or a battery, offering 24/7 monitoring of your front door thanks to motion detection features.

Though smart doorbells are a great first step to protecting your home, they only cover a small area so you might want a proper security camera setup with features like pan-tilt-zoom and higher resolution footage.

As the smart home market continues to grow, there's no shortage of ways to use the technology to better secure your home. But the best way might be using a gadget you already have: a smart doorbell. Here’s why a video doorbell is the best security choice to keep an eye on your front door.

Inexpensive Compared to Some Dedicated Security Cameras

Aqara

One of the best reasons that video doorbells are a great choice for home security is cost. While there are many high-end models available, you can easily find many strong choices for $150 or less.

Most modern video doorbells come with everything you need for installation, so there’s no need to worry about having to spend any extra unless you're paying to have a wired model installed by a professional.

With the sheer range of video doorbells, you should definitely be able to find a model that fits your price range. While many video doorbells have an additional monthly fee, there are a number of ways to avoid paying a subscription fee to access recorded video and other features.

The Power Problem Is Already Solved

Ring

A big issue with outdoor video surveillance is deciding how to provide power to the camera. But with a video doorbell, that issue is already solved. In most cases, you can simply remove the existing, traditional doorbell, and then use that existing low-voltage circuit to provide full-time power to the camera and everything else.

That’s a huge plus, and can unlock a number of features in some video doorbell models like 24/7 recording. Another great plus is that most wired models will use the current chime box hardware in your home.

Video doorbells also provide flexibility if you don’t have an existing one at the front door. Many models can also be powered by a battery. The battery can last around six months in most models before needing to be recharged. Some models can use existing wiring or a battery, providing a fallback if the power goes out.

Integration With Smart Home Platforms and Automations

Amazon

Another big plus is that the vast majority of video doorbells offer integration with one or more of the three major smart home platforms. Currently, that’s Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, or Google Home (or try the more hands-on open source option Home Assistant). Integration with smart home platforms brings a number of advantages to help improve your home security.

For example, you can easily integrate a doorbell camera with Apple HomeKit to quickly view a live video directly from your iPhone. Or if you use Amazon Alexa, you can use a quick voice command to answer the door and see who is at the front door with an Amazon Echo Show. If you’re taking the first steps into smart home technology, see how the three major platforms compare to find the best choice for you.

When using a smart doorbell with a smart home platform, you can tie together multiple products to create automations to help focus on security. For example, you can create an automation so that when someone rings a smart doorbell, exterior lights can automatically turn on.

Some video doorbells can also be used with a compatible smart door lock so you can let someone into your home after you see them on the doorbell camera. There are a number of other great possibilities you could try out to help improve security.

An Obvious Deterrent for Package Thieves or Burglars

Blink

It might come as a surprise, but package thieves and burglars often do their homework before committing a crime. They obviously don’t want to be caught and one way to avoid this is to find a home that isn’t as well protected. A video doorbell camera provides visual evidence that you are always watching what is happening at your front door. That can very well act as a sign to tell potential criminals to try another house.

Even if a criminal is bold enough to still try and make a move to steal a package or break into your home, the doorbell camera provides clear and bright video of what they are doing 24/7. They don’t even have to ring the doorbell, just get close enough to set off a motion alarm.

With most video doorbells, if you happen to catch something in real-time, two-way audio even allows you to chat with anyone and hear their response.

Many Video Doorbells Have Advanced Features Like AI Detection

Netatmo

As video doorbells continue to grow in popularity, there continues to be significant competition between manufacturers. And that’s great news for consumers, as more advanced features make their way into the technology. One of the best so far uses AI technology to better help you understand who is at the front door.

Available through many popular models from companies like Ring, Arlo, and Eufy, AI can help determine whether the detected movement was from a person, pet, or vehicle. It may also help notify you if a package is seen.

This can help you cut down on false alarms (and mobile notifications), like from a blowing tree branch. Some systems use AI facial recognition to tell you exactly who is at the front door. You can add the person to the app and then get notified when they arrive. With AI technology continuing to quickly mature and improve, we should soon see even better security features make their way into even base models.

Video Doorbells Aren't Perfect

Wyze

While a smart video doorbell is one of the best ways to secure your front door, there are a few reasons to pick other options when securing your home.

For example, there are a number of smart cameras made for use outdoors. They can be placed almost anywhere, not just at the front door. Many outdoor cameras also have features not available in doorbell options like PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom), 4K resolution, and solar power. These might be the best option for covering a large area, especially if you can't or don’t want to replace an existing doorbell.

You can also choose from some other, cheaper alternatives to a smart doorbell.

Before taking the first steps with a video doorbell, answer a few questions first to make the best choice for your home. To help you get started, take a look at our choices for some of the best video doorbells available.