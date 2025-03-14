Summary The arcade machine features solid construction and comes with two speakers that hit decent volumes.

Online play is a fun addition that doesn't complicate the traditional experience.

Be aware that assembly is required and will take some time, but isn't overly hard.

The Arcade1Up X-Men ’97 Arcade Machine is just as magical in person as it appears online. While it might not be quite full-sized or have functioning coin slots, it still managed to transport me back to middle school within minutes of turning it on.

Arcade1Up X-Men '97 Arcade Machine 8 / 10 The Arcade1Up X-Men ’97 Arcade Machine has online multiplayer capabilities, a light-up marquee, and 3D-molded coin doors. The more-than-five-foot tall cabinet with a 17-inch screen feels like an authentic arcade machine. Pros & Cons Solid construction with polished exterior

Speakers can get extremely loud

Online play is easy to use and fun Lowest volume setting is still a little loud

Price and Availability

The Arcade 1Up X-Men ’97 Arcade Machine is available for purchase now and retails for $499.99. This particular cabinet measures 61.5 inches tall and 23.5 inches deep. It doesn’t come with a stool, but Arcade1Up does sell matching ones for a lot of the games it offers.

Specifications Box Dimensions 23.5 x 22.5 x 61.5in LCD Screen Size 17-inch

The Dream Is to Have an Arcade In Your House

Let’s start with the important parts. The Arcade1Up X-Men ’97 Arcade Machine is a blast and worth its asking price for anyone excited about. Dare I say it: it almost feels a little under-priced. It’s not perfect and has a few flaws, but it does what it advertises in a polished fashion.

Since everyone reading this has almost certainly dreamed of having an arcade machine in their house, this is the best way I’ve seen to achieve that. Its controls, screen, sound, and cabinet are all close enough in quality to a commercial version. It really feels like you’re playing games at the mall, so much so that any quibbling details disappear when the gaming begins.

The Game Play Feels Modern but Authentic

During assembly, I was curious about how well the speakers would work. It didn’t take long to get my answer because before I even got into a game, the speakers nearly blasted my ears off. The sound is quite impressive, though mostly in the volume they can achieve. Playing games from the ‘90s doesn’t require cutting-edge speakers. Everything sounded full and authentic.

I’m glad the audio can get loud. If you do put this machine in a game room or have kids screaming around it, you’ll still be able to hear the effects and background music. The downside is that it isn't quiet even at the lowest volume level. There’s a chance it could annoy anyone not into the game unless it’s muted—which it can do.

As soon as I selected X-Men vs Street Fighter (my preferred title of the options onboard) and the music started blaring, I was right back in eighth grade. The buttons felt right. Even the tapered joystick felt familiar in my hand.

The beauty of this specific X-Men ’97 Arcade Machine is that it’s a two-player model. The shrunk-down cabinet size is just big enough for two adults to stand next to each other and go head-to-head. If the machine were any smaller it wouldn’t work, but I think it finds a good balance between small enough for a bedroom or bonus room and big enough to feel like the real thing.

Be aware: the height and screen angle may be a concern for people over six feet tall, especially if playing for an extended period. At just under six feet, I didn’t find myself hunching over awkwardly or any discomfort.

The 17-inch color display isn’t overly fancy, but it doesn’t need to be. I found it plenty bright. I never lost a match because of glare or washed-out colors during the day (I did lose for plenty of other skill-related reasons). The screen is crisp and sharp. However, you can add scan lines in the settings for more authenticity.