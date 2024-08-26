Arc Search, the new AI-powered browser by The Browser Company, is coming to Android soon. Arc posted the update on the official Threads account, along with a quick preview of the Arc Search Android app.

The Browser Company rolled out the iOS version of Arc Search last year with some unique features that you don’t find in mainstream browsers. Those features will supposedly port over to the Android version too. Arc Search for Android will likely run on the Chromium engine, the same as Google Chrome.

For example, Arc has a “Browse For Me” feature that quickly summarizes entire webpages for you. You could ask it, “what’s convergent evolution” and it'll browse six web pages to compile a neatly organized guide for you. You can get answers, step-by-step tutorials, or suggestions. Think of it like Google’s AI Overview results, except it puts together an entire mini-website for you, not just a small paragraph. Nonetheless, it’s a neat little feature if you want to get information faster. It uses generative AI though, so the results will not always be accurate.

The Browser Company

Even if you want to browse the sites yourself, Arc Search keeps the tabs neat and organized. It has a built-in adblocker and a minimalist Reader Mode that keeps the clutter away. With all the junk out of the way, it’s actually pleasant to read some poorly-designed sites. You can launch Arc Search directly from the keyboard, so it can be faster and easier than launching your standard browser app (and opening a new tab). It also has built-in voice search.

You can summarize individual web pages by “pinching the tab.” A simple pinch gesture generates a quick, nicely formatted AI summary of the article or page you’re on. Speaking of tabs, Arc Browser has a tab archive feature that automatically archives unused tabs after a day. Every tab you have open seamlessly syncs across all your devices too, including history and saved passwords.

Source: Threads