The Browser Company, the team behind the Arc Browser, has just rolled out an Android version of the Arc Browser. It’s called Arc Search.

Usually, when you look something up on your phone, you open the browser, type in the query, and browse the pages that the search engine shows. Arc Search does it a little differently. When you fire up the browser for the first time or open a new tab, you get this clean input bar where you can type your query and tap “browse for me” and Arc Search will read relevant pages and pool the results in a neatly formatted article.

You’ll notice that it’s pretty detailed even for simple questions like “how much water should I be drinking?” Plus, there’s a neat sources section, so you can verify the info for yourself. AI generators tend to just make up stuff sometimes, so you'll need to double check important information.

You can also change the AI responses to your preferred language or let it pick the language based on your query. If you want to browse the web the normal way, you can press the little floating button in the corner to switch to your preferred search engine.

Arch Search is more clutter-free than any other phone browser I’ve tried. You can pretty much use it in full-screen mode by default because the bottom bar intelligently pops in and out of view as you scroll. There you can open new tabs, find extra options, or browse open tabs.

The tabs look and feel a lot like the recent apps carousel on Android. If, like me, you keep a lot of tabs open, Arc Search will keep them tidy for you by auto archiving day-old tabs. For the most part, this browser stays out of your way.

You can download Arc Search from the Play Store. There's also still an iPhone version and the desktop Arc Browser.