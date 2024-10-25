The Browser Company, best known for the Arc browser, is developing a completely new browser. The company has been working for years on a browser unrelated to Arc.

Arc won't be abandoned, but the new focus will primarily be on stability updates and bug fixes. The Browser Company feels that Arc is pretty complete and won't change much from here. The company will shift its attention to the new browser, which is supposed to be a more accessible and streamlined experience for everyday users. The goal for the new browser is to turn the browser into an app platform that is proactive, powerful, and AI-centric.

The goal is to make the initial user experience seamless and to attract a larger audience to explore its capabilities, with an interface that more people are used to with horizontal tabs (Arc has a much different navigation system). The company's vision for the new browser involves using AI and machine learning to automate tasks, like data transfer between enterprise applications or retrieving order numbers for customer support.

The new browser is expected to launch at the beginning of next year, but it's not set in stone, and may be pushed further into 2025. Arc has gained a loyal user base but ultimately hasn't achieved mainstream adoption, which the Browser Company wants. CEO Josh Miller spoke on a YouTube Video about the company's realization that Arc, due to its complexity and unique features, caters more to power users and might not reach the wider audience the company wants, even with the move to Windows 10 ARM and Android.

While The Browser Company has a strong track record with Arc, building a browser that is both accessible and innovative is hard to do. However, the company is confident in its plan to "make the first 90 seconds effortless" to hook users in and then blow them away with everything the new browser can do.

Source: The Browser Company, The Verge