This article is sponsored by Aqara. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of How-To Geek editorial staff.

Looking to upgrade your home security? A smart lock is a good starting point. It’s a simple yet effective way to keep an eye on the coming and going of entry points, and more importantly, no more hiding spare keys. With smart locks, you can open your main door with more options than necessary: PIN codes, fingerprints, NFC, mobile apps, or even voice assistants.

Smart locks also make it much easier to share temporary home access to families and friends.

Aqara's range of smart locks offers keyless entry, remote access, and real-time alerts for convenient and secure home access management. They boast a wealth of options for entry, ranging from fingerprints, personalized PIN codes (one-time and recurring), and mobile apps to the manufacturer’s own NFC fobs.

For Apple users, Aqara locks are particularly appealing as they can unlock with home keys by simply tapping their iPhones and Apple Watches. More importantly, all Aqara locks feature Matter compatibility, which means that they can be seamlessly integrated into your existing smart home setup, whether it’s based on Alexa, HomeKit, Google, SmartThings, or Home Assistant.

Which Aqara Lock Is the One for Me?

There are a few things to consider when choosing the right smart lock.

Firstly, there are generally two types of smart locks: deadbolt replacement and retrofit. Aqara’s U100 and U50 locks are both designed to replace your existing deadbolt lock, while the U200 model is a retrofit solution, which means that it attaches to your old deadbolt. If you’re renting or don’t want to tamper with the existing door structure, go with the Aqara U200 lock.

Secondly, all Aqara locks require a smart home hub for remote features (for example remote lock/unlock, real-time alerts) and interaction with other smart devices such as video doorbells. The U100 and U50 models require a classic Aqara Zigbee hub - for example, an M2 hub or Camera Hub G3. If you already invested in the Aqara system and own one of these hubs, you may want either model.

The U200 lock, on the other hand, is built on the newer Thread technology, and it can pair with any Thread Border Router such as select Echo speakers and Nest smart displays, Apple TV 4K, and Aqara’s own M3 hub. If you already own one of the aforementioned Thread Border Routers, prefer not to invest in proprietary hubs, or just want to future-proof your investment with the newer technology, the U200 is a good fit for you.

So what’s the difference between the U100 and U50 locks? Mostly, the U100 lock has a fingerprint reader built into its keypad, while the U50 model lacks it. Powered by a pack of four AA batteries, the U100 features a battery life of up to 8 months, while the U50 of up to 6 months.

If you’re looking for a feature-packed deadbolt lock, the U100 is a perfect option.

For those on a budget who are happy with keyless access with personalized PIN codes and Apple home keys, the U50 is a great entry-level choice.

Aqara Lock Installation Unlock with Apple home keys Unlock with PIN codes Unlock with Fingerprints Matter compatibility Battery U100 Deadbolt replacement Yes Yes Yes Yes, over an Aqara bridge 4x AA (8 months) U50 Deadbolt replacement Yes Yes No Yes, over an Aqara bridge 4x AA (6 months) U200 Retrofit (attaches to existing deadlock) Yes Yes Yes Yes, out-of-box Li-ion (6 months)

The U200 lock is now $216.49 (down from $269.99) using code USCODESL2. The U100 is now $126.34 (down from $189.99), and the U50 is now $112.49 (down from $149.99) using code USCODESL.

