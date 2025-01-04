Confused about the different package managers on Ubuntu? Here’s a quick breakdown of apt, Snaps, and Flatpaks that explains how each works and what kind of advantages and disadvantages you can expect from each.

What Are Linux Package Managers?

Package managers on Linux are special tools designed to handle the installation, removal, and updating of both Linux operating system components and software. Virtually all software is made up of many different modular pieces, most often called dependencies. The package manager handles the task of finding and managing all the necessary dependencies required to run whatever piece of software you want to install or update.

On Ubuntu systems, there are three types of package managers you can use to manage your software. They are apt (or apt-get), Snaps, and Flatpaks. They each have their own pros and cons. The best choice for you is going to depend heavily on what software you need and what you use your system for. Most users will use some combination of at least two of them.

Since version 24.04 of Ubuntu, the app center displays only Snap packages by default. You can, however, easily restore DEB package functionality and add Flatpak support. Having all three options available will give you the best selection of software and installation options.

What Are DEB Packages and Apt?

The apt package manager and DEB packages are the most well-known and native way of managing the software installed on an Ubuntu system. Apt (also called apt-get) stands for Advanced Package Tool. It uses the information contained in files with the DEB extension to gather, install, and manage everything needed for a given piece of software to run. Installation can range from a single file for a small application up to hundreds of individual packages needed for complex apps or development tools.

The DEB extension is derived from the Debian Linux distribution, which is responsible for the original development of the apt system. Ubuntu itself is a derivative of Debian, along with many other distributions that also use the apt system.

Pros of DEB Packages

Full Integration : Software installed using apt will be completely integrated with your system. Most software will have complete access to the underlying operating system and vice versa. Programs will run faster and make more efficient use of system resources.

: Software installed using apt will be completely integrated with your system. Most software will have complete access to the underlying operating system and vice versa. Programs will run faster and make more efficient use of system resources. High Availability: Virtually any software that can run on your Ubuntu system will be available in DEB form directly from Ubuntu’s software center or from the author’s website.

Cons of DEB Packages

Shared Library Conflicts : Many packages installed on a system are shared by individual programs. Two different photo editing programs, for example, might share a specific graphics library. If one program needs to update that library, it could break the other program.

: Many packages installed on a system are shared by individual programs. Two different photo editing programs, for example, might share a specific graphics library. If one program needs to update that library, it could break the other program. Conflicts Caused by Major Updates: The more software you have installed on your system, the higher the chances that something will break or fail when you perform a major update. When upgrading from one version of Ubuntu to another, for example, many libraries shared between the operating system and installed apps will be updated. This leads to a high potential for version and other types of conflicts.

What Are Snaps and Flatpaks?

Although they are technically different, Snaps and Flatpaks work in a similar way. There are two key differences when compared to traditional software management systems like apt.

First, both Snaps and Flatpaks aim to simplify the installation process by providing the application and everything it needs to run all in one package (no dependencies), and independent of any specific Linux distribution. In other words, one Snap or Flatpak package will run on any Linux system that has Snap and/or Flatpak support installed.

Both systems also run applications in their own isolated container, sometimes called a sandbox. They are completely separate from the base operating system and, by design, require special permission to access anything on your system including both software and hardware. This has significant security advantages.

Finally, one of the major advantages of Snaps and Flatpaks is that their self-contained design means they won’t break when you update your operating system. Each package contains everything it needs to run and doesn’t depend on libraries handled by Ubuntu or other programs. Updating your software won’t affect Ubuntu and updating Ubuntu shouldn’t affect your software. The potential for conflicts, collisions, and crashes is virtually eliminated.

Pros of Snap Packages

Better Ubuntu Integration : Snaps are designed by Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, making them deeply integrated with the Ubuntu ecosystem.

: Snaps are designed by Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, making them deeply integrated with the Ubuntu ecosystem. Automatic Updates : The Snap system updates all software automatically, so you can be sure you’re always using the latest version.

: The Snap system updates all software automatically, so you can be sure you’re always using the latest version. Isolation: The sandboxed environment enhances security and reduces risks of conflicts and problems during updates.

Cons of Snap Packages:

Slower Performance : The sandboxed environment of Snap applications can create noticeable performance differences that can be quite significant on older hardware.

: The sandboxed environment of Snap applications can create noticeable performance differences that can be quite significant on older hardware. Limited Availability : Not all software will be available as a Snap package. If you want to use these packages exclusively, you may not be able to find your preferred software applications.

: Not all software will be available as a Snap package. If you want to use these packages exclusively, you may not be able to find your preferred software applications. Configuration Challenges: Although most Snap packages will run without any special setup, some may require the user to make manual configuration changes to grant (or remove) access to specific system resources.

Pros of Flatpak Packages

Cross-Platform Compatibility: Flatpaks are designed to work across various Linux distributions, offering a more universal solution.

Flatpaks are designed to work across various Linux distributions, offering a more universal solution. Higher Availability : Although there is still not as much diversity as native DEB software packages, you will generally find that more software is available in Flatpak format compared to Snaps.

: Although there is still not as much diversity as native DEB software packages, you will generally find that more software is available in Flatpak format compared to Snaps. Self-Contained: Like Snaps, Flatpaks bundle the application and all its dependencies, ensuring consistent performance.

Like Snaps, Flatpaks bundle the application and all its dependencies, ensuring consistent performance. Isolation: Flatpaks run in a sandboxed environment, reducing potential conflicts and the need to fix broken packages.

Cons of Flatpak Packages

No Auto-Updates: Flatpak applications do not automatically update, requiring manual intervention to stay current. Some Linux distributions have, however, implemented their own functionality to auto-update Flatpak software.

Flatpak applications do not automatically update, requiring manual intervention to stay current. Some Linux distributions have, however, implemented their own functionality to auto-update Flatpak software. Configuration Complexity: Like Snaps, Flatpak applications sometimes need special configuration to function correctly.

Like Snaps, Flatpak applications sometimes need special configuration to function correctly. Performance: Flatpak applications can also experience slower performance compared to native installations, especially on older hardware.

What Type of Package Should You Use?

So if you need to install an app, you may be wondering which method you should use to install it. The answer is up to you, and it mostly depends on what you care about most in your system.

For Critical Performance

If performance and efficiency are paramount, DEB packages installed via apt are the best choice. They offer the fastest and most optimized experience, especially for resource-intensive applications.

For Simplicity and Ubuntu Integration

Snaps are an excellent option for Ubuntu users who value simplicity and seamless integration. Their auto-update feature and isolation make them convenient for everyday applications.

For More Choices and Compatibility

Flatpaks offer the widest selection of software and compatibility between Linux distributions. They are generally reported to be more reliable and stable than Snaps. If you need to be sure you are using the exact software someone else is using on a different Linux distribution, Flatpak is the way to go.

Understanding the differences between DEB packages, Snaps, and Flatpaks is essential for managing software on your Ubuntu system effectively. Each format has its strengths and weaknesses, so the best choice depends on your specific use case. By leveraging these packaging systems wisely, you can ensure a smooth and reliable Linux experience with minimal maintenance requirements.