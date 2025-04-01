Summary April Fools gags range from dumb to annoying, but some ideas are actually worth pursuing.

Developers often put creative energy into joke announcements that fans actually desire.

Some April Fools gags became real features due to positive reception and serve as inspiration for game development.

Today is April Fools' day, and that means you've probably seen a bunch of gaming-related April Fools' announcements that range from just dumb to very annoying. The same thing happens every year, sadly.

What's even worse, is that sometimes game developers or publishers announce something for April Fools' that's actually an excellent idea. It can be content for an existing game, or a fake game announcement for something everyone actually wants to play. To me that's not funny. Instead, it's just a sign that we could be getting the good stuff, but for some reason they won't give it to us.