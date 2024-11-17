Your Galaxy Watch can do far more than track steps and show notifications. It can be your productivity partner, complete wellness companion, and even an entertainment device. Here are over ten hand-picked apps (and games) to help you get the most out of your smartwatch.

1 Google Keep: Your Wrist-Ready Notepad

Taking notes on a watch may seem impractical, but Google Keep on a Galaxy Watch is surprisingly effective. The Samsung keyboard with features like Swipe to Type and speech-to-text make quick note-taking extremely accessible. That said, while Google Keep is perfect for jotting down short notes or tasks, its real strength lies in accessing your existing notes.

Anything you note on your phone or desktop syncs to your watch, letting you read your notes or lists without using your phone. This is especially handy when your hands are preoccupied—like during shopping, when both hands are holding carry bags, you can easily access your shopping list notes from the watch app.

2 Todoist: A Checklist for Your Wrist

Todoist is a powerful task management app for smartphones, desktops, and smartwatches. In my personal workflow, I use the desktop app to set up tasks with specific deadlines and organize them into custom categories. Once tasks are set, I review them from my Galaxy Watch to stay on track while on the go. I can also mark tasks as completed from the watch app.

Granted, you can also do the same thing using your smartphone, but I avoid using my phone during work hours. The Galaxy Watch provides a distraction-free way to keep track of tasks, making it a helpful productivity tool.

The watch app also allows you to create new tasks and assign them to pre-defined projects. It's convenient for adding quick reminders, but setting up a full schedule is easier from the desktop app.

3 Focus To-Do: Time Management Made Wearable

Finding a reliable Pomodoro timer for the Galaxy Watch is surprisingly challenging, which is what makes Focus To-Do stand out. Unlike other options, its notifications actually work reliably—provided you keep it running in the foreground. It also doubles as a powerful task management system to help you create projects, assign estimated time (Pomodoro) to finish them, set due dates, track progress, and more.

Close

By default, Focus To-Do follows the classic 25/5/15 Pomodoro pattern—25 minutes of work followed by 5-minute short breaks and a 15-minute long break every four Pomodoro sessions. Unfortunately, the free version doesn't allow you to customize the timers. If you want to use custom timers, you'll need to pay for the premium version, which also comes with added features like strict mode, task tags, calendar view, and more.

4 Sectograph: Your Day at a Glance

Sectograph is a one-of-a-kind app that transforms your schedule into an intuitive visual watch face. It syncs with your Google Calendar to display events as colored sections on a pie-chart-style clock. It's excellent for time-blocking, giving you an immediate sense of how long events will last and when your next one begins. Unlike traditional calendar views that require scrolling, Sectograph offers all this information at a quick glance.

Now, you can set it as your default watch face—and it works great—but I find the time and date too small to read comfortably, especially without my glasses. I prefer using Sectograph as a quick-access tile—just a right-swipe away while keeping my regular watch face for clear-time viewing. I personally use the free version, and it's more than adequate for most users. However, there’s a premium version for those of you looking for a 24-hour clock view and color customization options, helping you better categorize and quickly visualize your workday and upcoming tasks.

5 Facer: Style Your Watch

Facer is a fantastic tool for customizing your Galaxy Watch, letting you access thousands of unique watch faces. Whether you prefer something sporty, minimalist, elegant, or even quirky, Facer has something that will suit your personality. Granted, some of the watch faces are a bit over-designed and can feel bloated. However, there are also plenty of minimal and elegantly designed watch faces that have me coming back to Facer as my favorite Galaxy Watch customization tool.