Apple's trade-in program allows you to save a lot of money when it's time to get a new iPhone every year. The values aren't the best, but it allows you to get a new phone straight from Apple and save some money by sending the company your older one. Now, though, the company's trade-in program just became slightly worse.

Apple has just tweaked how much it offers for trade-ins towards a new iPhone 16. It's largely bad news, though, as Apple has just applied an across-the-board value decrease for a lot of its smartphones. Granted, the decreases range from $5 to $50, so they're not huge decreases. Apple is now offering $630 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max rather than the previous $650 it offered. The iPhone 14 Pro Max got hit with a larger slash, from $500 to $450. The full trade-in value comparison is below.

iPhone Model New Trade-In Value Old Trade-In Value iPhone 15 Pro Max Up to $630 Up to $650 iPhone 15 Pro Up to $500 Up to $520 iPhone 15 Plus Up to $420 Up to $430 iPhone 15 Up to $400 Up to $410 iPhone 14 Pro Max Up to $450 Up to $500 iPhone 14 Pro Up to $370 Up to $400 iPhone 14 Plus Up to $300 Up to $320 iPhone 14 Up to $270 Up to $300 iPhone SE (3rd gen) Up to $100 Up to $100 iPhone 13 Pro Max Up to $350 Up to $400 iPhone 13 Pro Up to $300 Up to $340 iPhone 13 Up to $250 Up to $250 iPhone 13 mini Up to $200 Up to $200 iPhone 12 Pro Max Up to $280 Up to $300 iPhone 12 Pro Up to $220 Up to $220 iPhone 12 Up to $170 Up to $180 iPhone 12 mini Up to $120 Up to $150 iPhone SE (2nd gen) Up to $50 Up to $60 iPhone 11 Pro Max Up to $180 Up to $180 iPhone 11 Pro Up to $150 Up to $150 iPhone 11 Up to $120 Up to $120 iPhone XS Max Up to $110 Up to $120 iPhone XS Up to $90 Up to $80 iPhone XR Up to $100 Up to $90 iPhone X Up to $60 Up to $70 iPhone 8 Plus Up to $60 Up to $60 iPhone 8 Up to $40 Up to $40

We have a few takeaways here. For one, the price cuts affect mostly the newer models—the iPhone 13, the iPhone 14, and the iPhone 15 series. We do have price cuts on the older ones, but not in all of them, and those where we do have price cuts, they are not really that significant, ranging from $5 to $10 less. The only exception to this is the iPhone 12 mini, which got slashed from $150 to $120—this actually represents a 20% decrease, so it's a pretty big slash compared to some of the others. Meanwhile, the trade-in value for the iPhone XS actually increased from $80 to $90, and Apple stopped giving anything for the iPhone 7 Plus, released in 2016. It was just $40, but it's an ancient phone, so at least you were getting something back.

As far as other hardware goes, Apple increased what it offers for some Apple Watch trade-ins—it will give you $390 for an Apple Watch Ultra 2 and up to $145 for an Apple Watch Series 8. It also increased its MacBook Pro trade-in value to up to $915. The trade-in values for Android phones are mostly unchanged, but Apple has never offered good value for these. Remember that all these prices are maximum values, and if your device is in non-optimal condition or has damage, this price might go down. You can check out all the prices here.

As we said before, Apple's trade-in prices have never been the best, but the fact that the company is moving to be less competitive is certainly a bummer. If you want to maximize what you can get from your old phone, you can either check trade-in programs by carriers (which are usually much more generous and sometimes even give you free phones if you check them out on a good day) or sell your phone on the second-hand market.

Source: MacRumors, Apple