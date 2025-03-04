We're knee-deep in the era of "AI everything." As a result, most new devices boast some kind of AI functionality. But the new 11th Gen iPad is an odd exception. It's the only current-gen Apple device that lacks Apple Intelligence—an unexpected shortcoming that's notable from a cultural standpoint, but largely inconsequential for the average customer.

Apple's 11th Gen iPad announcement was accompanied by an M3 iPad Air reveal The new iPad Air starts at $600, making it nearly twice the price of the new base-model iPad.

A Powerful, Slightly Old, Binned Chipset

Last year's iPad Pro served as the introduction for Apple's M4 desktop-class processor. It was an unprecedented flex that furthered the iPad's standing as an overpowered, cutting-edge product.

However, the new 11th Gen iPad uses a less impressive A16 processor. This three-year-old chipset contains just 6GB of RAM and is therefore incapable of running Apple Intelligence. It's also the least powerful chipset of any current-generation iPad model. The most recent iPad Mini, released in late 2024, uses an A17 processor, while the iPad Air and iPad Pro are loaded with fancy desktop-class M-series chips.

And, notably, this is a binned or "downgraded" version of the A16. The original A16 featured a 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU, while this version has just 5 CPU cores and 4 GPU cores. So, the 2025 iPad is less powerful than the 2022 iPhone 14 Pro, which is an odd thing to think about.

I'm not saying that the new iPad is "slow" or "bad." A three-year-old A16 with a few missing cores is still a very competent and powerful platform. It's better than what you'll find in Android tablets around this price range, and it's 50% faster than the 10th Gen iPad's A13 chipset.

I've always advocated for the base-model iPad. It's powerful, it supports Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories, and it's relatively affordable. I'm very confused by Apple's choice in processor, which totally defies the company's push for AI (and is somewhat incongruous with the iPad lineup as a whole), but I really have nothing to complain about. At $350, Apple is offering 50% faster performance than the previous base-model of iPad, plus double the storage. The price-to-performance ratio here is unbeatable.

Who Cares About Apple Intelligence?

Lucas Gouveia/How-To Geek | Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock

As for the Apple Intelligence thing—well, does anyone actually care about Apple Intelligence? If someone wants to argue in favor of private, local AI capabilities or future-proofing, I'm all for it. But do iPad owners need on-device text generation or nonsensical notification summaries? And of those who care about AI, how many will actually opt for Apple Intelligence over an app like ChatGPT or Perplexity?

Most people use tablets to stream movies, play games, or take video calls, so on-device generative AI is far from a necessity. I mean, Genmoji might be an exception because it's a fun thing for kids, but I doubt that too many parents are wringing their hands like, "oh, this iPad doesn't support Genmoji, I guess I'll buy the iPad Air instead!"

Apple's decision to omit AI from the 11th Gen iPad is probably a strategic move. You know, an upsell tactic. But I'm not sure how well this tactic will work outside of brick and mortar stores. A sales rep might convince someone to buy an iPad Air by waving Apple Intelligence in their face, but online shoppers may never know the difference. Apple's landing page for the new iPad doesn't press the issue at all. In fact, the only mention of Apple Intelligence is in a comparison chart at the bottom of the page.

The new 11th Gen iPad is available for pre-order today with prices starting at $350. Orders begin shipping March 12th. Note that the Apple Store will provide a discount if you trade in an old device, regardless of whether that device was made by Apple.

Source: Apple