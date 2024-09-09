We may not have gotten a Watch Ultra 3, but Apple did announce during its Glowtime event that its Watch Ultra 2 is now available in a new color called "black titanium."

The Watch Ultra 2 is, "the ultimate sports and adventure watch with powerful capabilities for runners, cyclists, swimmers, hikers, and athletes of all types," Stan Ng, VP of Product Marketing, Apple Watch, said during the September 9 presentation, with "great battery life to last through an Iron Man, an action button for precise workout control and a depth gauge for scuba." The Watch Ultra 2 offers up to 36 hours of battery life with regular use, or as much as 72 hours in Low Power Mode. He also notes that the watch offers "the most accurate GPS in a sports watch" thanks to its dual frequency GPS system.

The new color is achieved through a "custom blasting process," Ng explained, with a "diamond-like" carbon PVD (physical vapor deposition) coating formulated to be scratch and scuff resistant. The watch cases that it is applied to are 95 percent recycled grade 5 titanium, the same stuff used in the aerospace industry. The Watch 2 Ultra's 1,9-inch face is mirrored underneath by a matching dark zirconia back crystal and is paired with a titanium Milanese loop to affix it to your wrist.

Apple

That loop is inspired by the stainless steel mesh bands historically used by divers, Ng noted. It's made from titanium wire that's been woven flatted and polished to create a smooth surface (even though it sure looks like it's going to pull out some arm hairs) and affixed with a clasp that audibly clicks when it's secured. The titanium Milanese loop joins the existing Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band straps for the Watch Ultra 2 lineup, the latter three of which are now available in a black hardware option (in addition to natural titanium). Both the watch itself and the titanium band are corrosion resistant, much like the stainless steel bands they're based on.

You can buy the new Apple Watch Ultra from Apple's online store.

Source: Apple