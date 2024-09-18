Key Takeaways The Apple Watch Series 10 is thinner and lighter with a larger display and available at a cheaper starting price of $399.

The Ultra 2 has a brighter display and longer battery life, a customizable Action button, and a tougher display but is much larger and starts at $799.

If you opt for the titanium Series 10, the prices of both models end up very similar (with a similar feature set).

Overall, the Series 10 is the better choice for casual everyday use while the Ultra 2 is geared towards enthusiasts, athletes, and explorers.

Deciding which is the best Apple Watch for you is harder than it used to be. Both the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 10 are great wearable devices, each with strengths and weaknesses. We’ll compare both models to help you decide which one is best for you.

Apple Watch Series 10 Is Thinner and Lighter

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra sport significantly different designs. The Apple Watch Series 10 is now thinner and larger than the previous year's model.

A major part of the wearable device, the display, is almost 10 percent larger than the Series 9 and 30 percent larger than the display on Series 4 era devices. A larger screen makes it easier to interact with the touchscreen and see information on the display.

Even though the screen is larger, the case sports more rounded corners and a wider aspect ratio, growing the case size slightly to 42mm or 46mm. The case is also 10 percent thinner than the Series 7-9 models while weighing less as well.

Along with the usual aluminum models, Apple has subbed titanium for the higher-end model, which has traditionally used stainless steel. Titanium weighs less and won’t bog down your wrist as much when wearing the Series 10. Both the aluminum and titanium models are available in a number of color options. One of the most unique new colors is a jet-black polished aluminum.

Even with the better case design, the Series 10 takes a page from the Ultra 2 with a depth gauge and water temperature sensors.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 features the same design as the original Ultra, released in 2022. Available in just a 49mm case, there are two color options to choose from—natural titanium and a new satin black for 2024. On the right side of the case is a raised Digital Crown and Side Button to make them easier to use while wearing gloves.

On the left side is the exclusive Action Button, which isn't found on the Series 10. Just like on the iPhone 16 lineup, you can customize the button to accomplish a wide variety of tasks like starting a workout or even running a Shortcut.

Thanks to the extra features, and larger battery, the Ultra 2 is almost twice as heavy as the Series 10.

So with the new design, larger screen, and thinner case, the Series 10 is arguably the best option for everyday use.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Has a Brighter Display

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

Before the introduction of the Series 10, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 offered by far the largest screen of any Apple Watch. But that’s now changed. The 46mm Series 10 offers a slightly larger display area compared to the Ultra 2.

The Series 10 also offers a new wide-angle OLED display. When viewed from an angle, Apple says the display is 40 percent easier to read. It also provides a faster refresh rate when in always-on mode. Instead of once a minute, the display will refresh once a second. You’ll be able to see a ticking second hand without needing to raise your wrist on specific watch faces.

The Series 10 display kicks out up to 2,000 nits of brightness.

While the Ultra 2 doesn’t have a wide-angle display, it is brighter than the Series 10 with up to 3,000 nits.

Along with the brighter display, the Ultra 2 is protected by a flat sapphire crystal. That is far more durable than the Ion-X glass found on the aluminum Apple Watch Series 10 models. The titanium Series 10 is protected by sapphire, but is priced similarly to the Ultra 2.

Even though the Series 10 display is larger, the Ultra 2 is still superior with its better brightness and sapphire crystal protection.

The Ultra 2 Has Much Longer Battery Life

Apple

When looking for the longest battery life, the Ultra 2 is far and away the best choice. You can go for up to 36 hours of use before needing to recharge. When enabling low power mode on the Ultra 2, you can go for up to 72 hours without needing to recharge.

The Series 10 can go for up to 18 hours of use on a single charge, and up to 36 hours on low power mode. The sheer size of the Ultra 2 makes it possible for Apple to squeeze a bigger battery in there, and that's all there is to it.

Both Watch Models Run watchOS 11

Apple

Both the Ultra 2 and Series 10 run watchOS 11 with a wealth of new features including a better Smart Stack and new apps.

The two new watch models can also take advantage of one of the best new Apple Watch features—the ability to detect sleep apnea. While the Series 10 uses an S10 SiP processor, there's relatively little difference in performance when compared to the Ultra 2’s S9.

Similar Pricing, Especially for Titanium Models

Apple

Comparing the prices of the Series 10 and Ultra 2 can be a bit difficult. The Series 10 starts at $399, but that’s for the smaller 42mm model without cellular capability. The largest 46mm model with an aluminum case and cellular capability is $529.

If you’re looking for the titanium model of the Series 10, that’s $749 for the largest version, just $50 less than the Ultra 2.

S10 Aluminum 42mm S10 Aluminum 46mm S10 Titanium 42mm S10 Titanium 46mm Ultra 2 GPS $399 $429 - - - GPS+Cellular $499 $529 $699 $749 $799

Apple Watch Series 10 Is the Best Bet for Most

Apple

If you’re looking for the perfect, everyday Apple Watch, Series 10 is the best choice. It’s thinner and lighter than the Ultra 2 and offers a similar software experience.

While the Ultra 2 has a number of unique features like dual-band GPS, better water resistance, and a built-in siren, those aren’t likely to be used by most people on a day-to-day basis. And if you’re fine with the aluminum case of the Series 10, you’ll also save some cash compared to the Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Series 10 The Apple Watch Series 10 features a larger display and thinner case compared to previous models. It can also be used to diagnose sleep apnea. $420 at Amazon See at Apple