Key Takeaways The Apple Watch Series 10 gets a slight facelift with larger sizes, a titanium premium model, new colors, a better display, a new S10 chip, and some new sensors.

For owners of a Series 9, there are relatively few reasons to upgrade particularly since the Series 9 gets features like sleep apnea detection in watchOS 11.

The Series 10 starts at $399 and $429 for the 42mm and 46mm aluminum GPS-only models respectively.

The Apple Watch is often overshadowed by the iPhone since it has to share the stage with Apple’s best-selling device. Once again Apple has rolled out a new Watch for 2024, so what’s new and is it worth the upgrade?

The Series 10 Gets a Facelift

Apple has been slowly increasing the size of the Apple Watch over time, and the Series 10 takes this even further. The Series 10 is available in two new sizes: 46mm (up from 45mm) and 42mm (up from 41mm).

Though the face is larger, the Series 10 is also slightly thinner (by 1mm) and marginally lighter. On top of this, there’s a new titanium chassis option, replacing stainless steel and shaving a whole 0.35 oz (10g) off the weight of the larger models.

Apple

The titanium Watch models are available in three colors: Slate, Gold, and Natural with just three aluminum models to choose from this year: Jet Black, Rose Gold, and Silver. Apple describes the Jet Black colorway as a “deep, glossy black” on account of the polishing process.

Unlike the ceramic back of the Series 9, all models of Series 10 now have a metal back surrounding the sapphire crystal sensor array.

Apple Adds an LTPO3 Display to the Series 10

In addition to a slightly larger display on both models due to the increased size of the Series 10, Apple has added a third-generation LTPO display for greater efficiency which Apple claims is 40% brighter when viewed at an angle.

Apple

The overall 2000 nit brightness is the same in both models, though it falls slightly shorter of the 3000 nit maximum brightness seen on the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Battery Life Remains the Same

Both the Series 9 and the Series 10 have a quoted 18-hour battery life, with 36 hours possible if you enable the Low Power Mode Apple introduced in watchOS 9.

The only real development in terms of power is the Series 10’s ability to charge to 80% capacity in only 30 minutes, down from 45 minutes in the Apple Watch Series 9. Fast charging depends on a 20W power adapter, and you can save some money by opting for a third-party adapter instead.

The Series 10 Gets a Small Hardware Refresh

Apple’s spec sheets note that the Series 10 gets a “new” S10 chip (replacing the S9 used last year), though the company hasn’t outlined exactly how the new chip differs from the old. The chip has a similar four-core Neural Engine, so expect a relatively minor performance boost.

One feature that Apple pointed to as being exclusive to the S10 chip is voice isolation, which can suppress background noise during calls. This can make your voice clearer and easier to understand in noisy environments like windy weather or crowded public locations.

On top of this, Apple didn’t announce that the Series 10 (or indeed any previous Apple Watch) would be compatible with the AI features present in Apple Intelligence. Apple is like saving this for a future revision, though how feasible on-wrist AI features are for a device that depends so heavily on power efficiency remains to be seen.

Apple

The Series 10 gets two new sensors: a water depth gauge that works at depths of up to 20 ft (6m) and a water temperature sensor. These are features that were previously limited to the Apple Watch Ultra range, though the Series 10 can’t get anywhere near the 130 ft (40m) maximum depth of the Ultra 2.

Another notable change to the Series 10’s hardware is the inclusion of an improved speaker that can handle media playback.

The Series 9 and Series 10 Share Most watchOS Features

watchOS 11 launches alongside iOS 18 on September 16, 2024, and the Series 9 will share the vast majority of features with the Series 10. Notably, this includes a new sleep apnea detection feature that is also coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 2. That means you don’t have to buy the very latest model to get the newest health monitoring features.

Apple

With the arrival of the new depth and water temperature sensors, the Oceanic+ dive computer is now also available for the Series 10 (in addition to the Ultra range). This optional third-party add-on requires a $9.99 monthly or $79.99 annual subscription, with a $0.99 option for a single day of use.

The improved speaker means that watchOS 11 will offer to play back music and podcasts directly on the Series 10, rather than depending on wireless headphones or speakers.

The Series 10 Launches at the Same Price

Apple has removed the Series 9 from its website ahead of the Series 10 launch, but the new launches at the same price as its predecessor. The Series 10 starts at $399 and $429 for the 42mm and 46mm aluminum models (GPS only) respectively. This increases to $499 and $529 for aluminum models with GPS and cellular connectivity.

All titanium models come with both GPS and cellular connectivity, starting at $699 and $749 for the 42mm and 46mm models respectively.

Aluminum (GPS) Aluminum (GPS+Cellular) Titanium (GPS+Cellular 42mm $399 $499 $699 46mm $429 $529 $749

These prices include a choice of rubber or textile bands, with a stainless steel Milanese loop adding an extra $50 to the price. The stainless steel link bracelet adds $250 to the base price.

Though the Series 9 is no longer available from Apple, plenty of other retailers still have stock. Following the launch of the Series 10, many of these retailers will offer the Series 9 at a discount.

Remember that if you’re thinking of choosing an Apple Watch model with cellular functionality, you’ll need to add this device to your mobile plan and pay a small additional fee. Not all carriers support this, so make sure you check before you buy.

Don’t Bother Upgrading from a Series 9

Apple Watch upgrades can feel underwhelming. You have to wait years for enough new features to accrue in order for an upgrade to feel worthwhile. This year’s update is no different, with the Series 10 offering a small facelift, a slight performance boost, and some niche features like a depth gauge and a better speaker.

If you only upgraded to the Series 9 last year, you should probably wait. Even if you’re rocking a Series 7 or Series 8, delaying your Apple Watch upgrade as long as possible might be the best course of action.

If your Apple Watch battery is starting to let you down or your Watch is getting on and at risk of missing out on watchOS 11 support, you might want to consider the upgrade.