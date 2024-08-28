Apple has added Hawaii as the seventh U.S. state to support digital IDs through its Wallet app, and you'll be able to try the new feature starting today.

The rollout in Hawaii is expected to be a gradual one as Apple anticipates high demand from users that could swamp its verification system. As such, you might see an option to sign up for a notification waitlist when you try to enroll in the near term.

Apple first introduced its Wallet ID program back in September 2021 with Arizona and Georgia being the first states to officially adopt the system. At the time, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah were slated to follow suit, though as of August 2024, (in addition to Arizona and Georgia), Maryland, Colorado, Ohio, California, and now Hawaii, have all launched support for the digital IDs.

With your Wallet ID, you won't need to carry your physical card with you in order to pass through select TSA checkpoints—specifically the Baltimore/Washington International, Ronald Reagan Washington National, Phoenix Sky Harbor International, Denver International, and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International airports—as well as select businesses and venues.

Those venues will need to be equipped with "compliant mobile ID readers" in order for your digital ID to work so maybe bring your physical one as back up, just in case. You won't have to worry about handing over your phone when having your digital ID scanned, nor will people be able to access more of your personal details than needed to verify the transaction. Apple Wallet will show you what information will be shared before it does so, and will require your Face or Touch ID to confirm your assent.

If you want to try adding your state ID to Apple Wallet, the process is simple. Just open the Wallet app on your iPhone, tap the plus icon in the upper right corner, select between Drivers License or State ID, then tap Add to iPhone and Apple Watch or Add to iPhone. You'll need an iPhone 8 or later, Apple Watch 4 or later and the latest OS for each installed, as well as Face ID or Touch ID and an Apple ID with two-factor authentication active. From there, follow the onscreen instructions but be prepared to sign into your state's DMV website to finalize and authorize the process.

Source: 9to5Mac