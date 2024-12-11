Apple’s latest tvOS 18.2 software brings a new screen saver featuring Snoopy to your living room, but the feature requires a newer Apple TV model.

You can download and install an over-the-air tvOS 18.2 update on your Apple TV by going to Settings > System > Software Updates and choosing the Update Software option. The update takes a while to install, so be patient and don’t disconnect your Apple TV.

Once tvOS 18.2 has installed itself, choose your Snoopy screen saver in Settings > Screen Saver. Apple says Snoopy takes over the screen with Woodstock “in a delightful animation before coming to a rest in various locations, including his doghouse” and space.

Apple

You can manually start the screen saver by double-pressing the Siri Remote's Menu button. Fans of Snoopy will want to set this screen saver to enjoy the beloved dog while their Apple TV is idle. However, you’ll need a second-generation Apple TV 4K or later for Snoopy.

tvOS 18.2 was supposed to bring three other screen savers: Music, TV and Movies, and Soundscapes. The TV and Movies screen saver shows a series of stills from the popular Apple TV+ movies and shows, the Music one fills the screen with album artwork, and Soundscapes displays water droplets and similar calming scenes. Apple had been testing these screen savers during the iOS 18.2 beta phase but removed them from the final release. Don’t lose hope; they’re probably delayed until tvOS 18.3 in Spring 2025.

Apple

tvOS 18.2 sports other improvements. With a projector connected to your Apple TV, you can now play movies in the 21:9 aspect ratio that most projectors and many ultra-wide monitors use. The 21:9 format is especially suitable for movies shot in a CinemaScope format, like Drops of God on Apple TV+. Playing that show on a 16:9 TV screen used to result in huge black bars, but now you can enjoy it properly in the 21:9 aspect ratio.

That’s a major departure from earlier tvOS versions where plugging a 21:9 monitor via HDMI would stretch the tvOS user interface, even with the 2560×1080 option selected. tvOS 18.2 now correctly adjusts the Apple TV user interface and content on 21:9 screens.

In fact, the operating system now automatically detects the best aspect ratio for your connected television or projector. You can also manually choose from a bunch of new aspect ratios in tvOS 18.2, including 16:9, 21:9, 2.37:1, 2.39:1, 2.40:1, DCI 4K, and 32:9. For a list of other changes and fixes in tvOS 18.2, peruse Apple’s support page.

Apple is no stranger to Snoopy. In 2020, the company signed a three-year deal with WildBrain and Peanuts Worldwide to bring all things Peanuts to the Apple TV+ streaming service. That includes classic and original episodes, the “Snoopy in Space” original film, and more.

watchOS 11.2 has no Snoopy goodies because watchOS 10 brought the Snoopy watch face in 2022 with over a hundred Snoopy and Woodstock animations depicting the characters responding to the time of day, local weather, and activity such as workouts.

watchOS 11.2 brings a few other goodies, like pausing iPhone video recording via the Camera Remote app. The built-in Tidal app also expands map support for tidal conditions and coastal locations in China. I’ve also spotted a new “All Rings Closed” award in the Activity app, though Apple doesn’t mention it in the watchOS 11.2 release notes.