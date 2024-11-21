Key Takeaways InSight on Apple TV+ provides info about the actors, characters, and music on-screen at that moment.

To access InSight when watching an Apple Original movie or show, press down on your remote.

Do you ever find yourself watching something on Apple TV+ and wondering where you recognize that actor from? Or you want to know what music is playing so you can listen to it later? The InSight feature has you covered.

What Is InSight on Apple TV+?

You might be familiar with X-Ray on Amazon Prime Video, which displays context-relevant information about the show or movie you're watching—like the actors who are in the specific scene. It works well and often comes in handy, which makes it one of my favorite Prime Video features.

Amazon's X-Ray has existed for many years, so I've wondered why other streaming services haven't added something similar. Finally, Apple TV+ has stepped up to the plate with InSight.

When watching any Apple Original, you can pull up information about the actors, characters, and music on-screen at that moment. From there, you can browse the other movies and shows that the actor has been in, and add the song to an Apple Music playlist.

It's great if you, say, forget the name of a character or want to settle a debate about what other movies you've seen an actor in.

How to Use InSight on Apple TV+

To activate InSight when watching something on Apple TV+, press or swipe down on your remote or controller. Alternatively, if on a touch device, tap the screen to open the playback controls and select "InSight."

If you use your iPhone as an Apple TV+ remote, select the "i" icon and then tap "InSight."

You can do this with the media playing or paused—when playing, the information on InSight updates as what's happening on-screen changes.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

With InSight open, select an actor to read a short biography and see a list of their other movie and show appearances. If music is playing, select it to add the track to Apple Music (assuming you have an Apple Music subscription.)

At the time of writing, InSight isn't available when streaming on a web browser.

This is one way in which Apple TV+ is superior to Netflix and I hope the service continues to evolve. Obviously content is king, but features like this make the streaming experience that bit better.