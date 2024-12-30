Apple TV+ has a wide scope of content from original shows to movies and everything in between, but because most people need to pay for several streaming services at once, this is one that gets skipped frequently—especially those that aren't too deep in the Apple ecosystem. Now, though, you can try it for a whole weekend, for free.

For the first time, Apple TV+ will be completely free to watch for an entire weekend, from Saturday, January 4th to Sunday, January 5th. This opens up the platform's entire catalog of original shows and movies to everyone, regardless of subscription status, offering a taste of what the streaming service has to offer. If you've ever wanted to see whether Apple TV+'s catalog is worth paying for, this is the perfect opportunity to do so if you don't happen to have plans next weekend.

Viewers can tune into new releases, such as "Ted Lasso," "The Morning Show," and "Foundation." Sadly, the second season of "Severance" will be available later in January, so you won't be able to watch that during the free weekend, but you can still watch the first season and see how you like it.

To take advantage of this limited-time offer, viewers simply need to open the Apple TV app on their compatible devices during the specified dates. Whether you need a login or not is not clear, but at the very least, you won't need a credit card or an active subscription. Typically, an Apple TV+ subscription costs $9.99 per month. The service is also included in various Apple One bundles, which start at $19.95 per month and combine Apple TV+ with other services like Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage.

If you've wanted to check out Apple TV+'s catalog of content, this is your opportunity to do so.

Source: MacRumors