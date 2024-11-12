Apple's iPadOS 18.2 and macOS Sequoia 15.2 operating systems enhance the built-inTV app with new features, including the ability to customize the tab bar on your iPad.

Starting with iPadOS 18.0, you can customize the tab bar, a horizontal strip that floats above the onscreen content at the top of some iPad apps. This is a welcome change for usability because now you can optimize an app’s navigation options to your liking.

In the TV app on iPadOS 18.2, touch and hold its tab bar at the top of the interface to invoke edit mode. When the tab bar options start jiggling like they’re doing a dance, you’re in edit mode. You can now drag any option from the sidebar and drop it in place on the tab bar.

This includes library shortcuts such as Recently Added, Recent Purchases, Movies, TV Shows, and more; Channels & Apps content like Disney+, Max, and Peacock; as well as the Sports tab. Unfortunately, you cannot make the tab bar entirely your own because Apple won’t let you change certain options. I wanted to remove MLS from the tab bar as I don’t watch soccer, but couldn’t because it’s among the default tab options.

There are also new TV app features for your Mac, courtesy of the corresponding macOS Sequoia 15.2 update. For example, the app has extended remote co-watching via SharePlay to sports content. This allows you to enjoy live sports together with friends and family over FaceTime, even when you’re physically apart.

Another new feature permits you to swipe through multiple trailers for the same show or movie and quickly add it to your watchlist by hitting the + (plus) button. A splash screen appears when you open the updated TV app for the first time, advertising the new features.

Tab bar customization is supported in several Apple apps, including Files, Home, Music, News, GarageBand, Keynote, Numbers, and Pages. For example, in the Music app, you can add your favorite playlists to the tab bar. Third-party apps will adopt customizable tab bars over time.

If an app has a customizable tab bar, you’ll see a sidebar icon as the leftmost option of the tab bar. Conversely, a tab bar icon appears in the top-left corner of the sidebar. Tapping either one converts your sidebar into a tab bar and vice versa. Some tab bar shortcuts even support drag and drop, like “Browse” in the Files app.

