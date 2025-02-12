Apple TV+ has been around for years, but Apple has been extremely reluctant to launch an Android version of the app. It's available on Google TV/Android TV, but not on regular Android phones—the convenience of watching the service on the go has so far remained iPhone-only. Now, at long last, we have an Android version.

Apple has just begun rolling out a proper Android version of Apple TV+. Instead of only being compatible for Android-powered TVs, you can now enjoy the streaming service on your phone, your foldable phone, or your tablet. It's notable that it even comes with Google Play billing. Android users can subscribe to Apple TV+ directly through the app. If you have an existing Apple account, you can use that, but this makes it easy to sign up if you otherwise don't have one—chances are that most Android users don't unless they happen to own another Apple device, like a MacBook.

The app also includes support for the MLS Season Pass, which allows you to watch all regular-season MLS soccer games as well as playoffs and the Leagues Cup. Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month, and if you want to add the MLS Season Pass on top, that's an extra $14.99 per month or $99 for the whole season.

The Android app mirrors the functionality of its Apple counterparts, offering features like offline downloads, personalized watchlists, and cross-device viewing history synchronization. Users can easily track new episodes and seasons, although native notifications for updates are not yet available.

I'm not sure why Apple has remained so reluctant to release an Android version of this app. The Android/iOS competition is fierce and Apple gets stingy with Android users with some of its best tech, but it has had no problem giving Android access to Apple Music. As a matter of fact, Android support has opened the platform to a vast variety of users. It's good to see Apple right this wrong and finally launch an Android app for Apple TV+. You can download it now.