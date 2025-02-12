Getting refurbished machines is a really good way to save money on what would otherwise be an expensive computer. Now, Apple has begun selling its excellent lineup of M4 Macs in its refurbished section, so you can give the company's most powerful hardware a second chance.

Apple has expanded its Certified Refurbished offerings, and the company is now including the latest MacBook Pro and Mac mini models equipped with M4 series chips. This marks the first time these models, originally launched in October 2024, have been made available in the refurbished store in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Select European countries, including Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain, also have access to some refurbished MacBook Pro M4 models.

The refurbished models are being offered at approximately a 15% discount compared to brand-new counterparts available on Apple's online store. However, you should also keep in mind that refurbished models are, essentially, computers that other people return—Apple gets them all fixed up and ready to sell again, but that also means stock can vary. You should regularly check the Apple website, as specific configurations may be temporarily unavailable or have limited stock. They go as fast as they come in.

The iMac is not available yet, but it might become available soon. Customers purchasing refurbished MacBook Pro or Mac mini models can expect the same comprehensive package as with new products. This means you'll get all standard accessories, such as the USB-C power adapter and USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable for the MacBook Pro, and the power cord for the Mac mini.

These are a good option because, according to Apple, they undergo rigorous testing before they're shipped out. They state that each unit undergoes "full functionality testing" along with a "thorough cleaning process and inspection." Furthermore, buyers receive the same one-year limited warranty that comes with new Apple products, and the devices are also eligible for extended coverage under AppleCare+. If you want to save even more, you can get open-box devices and used devices on Swappa, but this is still an official option that comes with all the perks you'd get from a new purchase.

Check them out on the Apple Store right now.

Source: MacRumors