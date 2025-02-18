Summary Apple Notes has a simple interface and basic note-taking features. It can be accessed through Mac and iPhone or iPad apps, and synced across Apple devices.

OneNote offers a free-form interface, more text formatting options, diverse attachments, and notebook organization. It has Android and Windows versions available too.

Both apps are evenly matched in many areas, which one you choose will likely depend on your approach to note-taking and the devices you use (and there's nothing wrong with using both).

On the hunt for a note-taking app for your Mac? You don't have to look hard since Apple Notes is a great starting point. But how does Apple's app hold up against a note-taking behemoth like Microsoft's OneNote? Where do these apps converge and diverge, and what's best for you?

Apple Notes Has a Simpler Interface

Apple Notes carries Apple's signature minimalist interface, making it simple to navigate. The paper-style background can be basic, but it also makes it easy to take and read notes without distractions. You'll need to rely on the menu bar at the top of the screen for many functions, with quick options for note organization, formatting, new note creation, and deletion available in the navigation bar.

OneNote has a web app version and a desktop app that you can use on your Mac. The note-taking app's interface differs from Notes with its free-form feel. Creating notebooks on OneNote can often feel like you are using a page designer, and given that its ribbon has the same layout you would see in a Microsoft 365 application such as Word, navigation is easy if you are familiar with the Microsoft 365 suite.

OneNote's sidebar, with navigation for notes, search, and history, can help you quickly find what you are looking for. The desktop app also comes with menu bar options on your Mac, including "Format", "File," and "Notebook."

Of the two, Apple Notes feels simpler and more user-friendly while OneNote has a more exhaustive feel that feels powerful (with the risk of being overwhelming).

One Note Is Full of Extra Note-Taking Features

Apple Notes has a basic feature set to get you started with simple and hassle-free notes. By Control+clicking (right-clicking) the text, you can access formatting options, including different font styles. Notes lets you create simple checklists (which I find easy to use for shopping or to-do lists) and simple tables. The app's text styles, which you can access from the ribbon, include a monostyle that can bring a typewriter feel to your notes.

You can leverage native Apple features like Math Notes and Apple Intelligence writing tools while note-takiong. Notes also has a Quick Notes option, which you can access from your Mac's bottom-right corner.