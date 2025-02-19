Summary Apple Notes offers a native Mac app, Apple's signature intuitive interface, with extensive writing tools and attachment options.

Google Keep allows for easy note organization with background colors and simple drawing options, but must be used via a browser and isn't great for long-form note-taking.

Both apps are free to use, offer collaborative features, with optional storage bumps if you need them.

Note-taking on a Mac can be deeply personal, and the experience is heavily defined by the app you use. Both Apple and Google have strong contenders, and both are free to use. So how do these compare against each other, and what should you use?

Apple Notes Is Native, Google Keep Is a Web App

With Apple's Notes, you have access to a native app that fits in perfectly with the rest of your Mac apps. The app includes a simple ribbon with formatting and media options, a folder tab for easy access to other notes, and a notes tab that you can view in a list or as a grid. Since it is a native app, you can also use your Mac's menu bar to access a wide range of controls spanning formatting, attachments, exporting, and help.

You can use Google Keep's free web app on Mac, as part of the Google Docs Editors suite. Unfortunately, there is no native Keep app for Mac, although the app is available for iPhone and iPad. Keep's web app has an extremely simple interface that is easy to grasp and navigate.

There is a search bar and a side navigation bar (main menu) to access labeled, archived, and deleted notes. You can quickly create short notes and lists with the "Take a Note" tab above your saved notes. You can use Keep in dark or light mode.

Both Notes and Keep let you pin notes to the top.

Both Apps Cover the Note-Taking Basics

Apple Notes lets you make creative notes with formatting options for your text, and attachments such as photos, videos, audio, documents, and collapsible sections. You can even scan photos and documents right from the app. While you can only switch between dark and light modes for notes on this app, you get to use a host of writing tools to make your notes better. You can format text using title, subtitle, and body styles, use the mono style option for typewriter-style notes, and add simple tables.

Notes lets you sketch and import drawings from other sources like your iPhone. You can also take advantage of Apple tools like Math Notes for working out basic and complex equations. A feature to take note of is Apple Intelligence's writing tools, which help you compose text, summarize, create checklists, and change the tone of what you have typed.

Google Keep's design tools let you add a splash of color to your notes. You can change the background color (or add a simple background design) to all your notes. While you cannot attach files to your notes, you can still add photos and drawings. A drawing note lets you take dedicated sketch-based notes with options to draw with a pen or marker or create grid lines and rule lines, with an interface similar to Apple's Freeform.

One of my favorite things about Keep is the way picture-based notes appear: Keep helps you create journal-like notes that can help you quickly find notes by their thumbnails.