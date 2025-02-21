Your iPhone already does a ton of stuff, but have you had it suggest you recipes? It's something you probably didn't think you needed until now, but if you want to let your phone take over and decide what you should eat, this new feature on Apple News+ might be what you're looking for.

Apple is launching a brand new feature called "Apple News+ Food," which is launching for Apple News+ subscribers in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia. The service, set to roll out with iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 in April, will allow users to search, discover, save, and cook recipes directly within the Apple News app. Unlike standalone recipe apps, Apple News+ Food will exclusively feature content from existing News+ publishing partners. At launch, over 30 publishers, including well-known names like Allrecipes, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, and Epicurious, will contribute to a library of tens of thousands of recipes.

iPhone and iPad users will find a dedicated "Food" section within the Apple News+ app's Today feed. This section will showcase a daily featured recipe, curated collections of food-related content, and access to the full Food+ recipe catalog and saved recipes. If you're not subscribed, you'll also have access to a selection of recipes and food stories. Not all of them, but probably enough for you to consider checking out the full version by subscribing.

There is a search function that allows users to filter recipes by categories like "dinner," "easy," or "vegetarian." The recipes themselves are presented in a clean, ad-free format, showing you all you need to know about the meal you're about to try to make: ingredients, instructions, cooking time, and servings. Some handy features we have here include the ability to tap on ingredients for quick quantity checks and automatic timer creation from cooking time prompts. There's also a "cooking mode" offers a full-screen, large-text display that keeps the screen active.

The feature will land for you with your next iOS update, though you will need a subscription to take full advantage of this.

Source: Apple via TechCrunch