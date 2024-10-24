Apple has teased that it will reveal new Mac computers next week. This comes from a tweet from the Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak.

His message was to "Mac your calendars" and that "an exciting week of announcements, starting on Monday Morning." So, there is a high likelihood that a new Mac model will be announced on Monday. However, it also seems like there won't be a live event for the new computers, just normal press release announcements. The company is also expected to release the iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 software updates around the same time. A new Mac announcement on top of that will make it a day dedicated to Apple, a 'Mac Monday,' if you will.

We may see the first M4 Macs, as new Mac mini models, iMac, and MacBook Pro were expected this year. The iMac, entry-level Mac mini, and entry-level MacBook Pro are all rumored to include the M4 chip, first introduced in the iPad Pro models earlier this year. Higher-end MacBook Pro models are expected to feature M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, while the Mac mini will also get the M4 Pro. Bigger design changes are not expected for the iMac or MacBook Pro. The Mac Mini is rumored to be smaller and more powerful, approaching the size of the Apple TV. This smaller size may come with a slightly thicker design to hold everything in.

Apple's decision to announce new products from a press release rather than a dedicated event is a bit of a bummer, but hopefully, the new Macs will still be worthwhile upgrades for people on older Apple Silicon chips or Intel processors. We might finally have to say goodbye to the 15-year-old Mac Mini design.

