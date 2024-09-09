Together with the iPhone 16 range and the new Apple Watch entries, Apple also announced new wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro 2 have arrived with a few new features, including some surprising health-centric additions.

Apple has announced the new AirPods Pro 2, the successor to the previous second-generation AirPods Pro (very confusing marketing there). There's not a lot to these in terms of traditional features, mind you. The AirPods 4 were made a bit more Pro-like and were the clear focus of Apple for this round of announcements. With the AirPods 4 gaining some Pro features, the new Pros needed something else to stand out, and what Apple came up with was a new end-to-end hearing health experience, which Apple says it's building upon years of work in this field. The AirPods Pro will now be the world’s first "all-in-one hearing health solution", focusing on prevention, awareness, and assistance.

To help you minimize exposure to loud environmental noise, the AirPods Pro 2 introduces Hearing Protection. This feature actively reduces loud noise while preserving the sound signature of what you're listening to. The ear tips provide passive noise reduction, and the H2 chip actively reduces louder, intermittent noise at an impressive 48,000 times per second.

Another innovative addition is the Hearing Test feature. Using a scientifically validated approach, you can now conveniently check your hearing from home within minutes. A personalized hearing profile is generated, stored securely in the Health app, and can be shared with healthcare providers. For those with mild to moderate hearing loss, the AirPods Pro also introduces an over-the-counter Hearing Aid capability. Utilizing the personalized hearing profile, the AirPods Pro transforms into a clinical-grade hearing aid, dynamically adjusting sound in real time.

Furthermore, you can personalize your listening experience based on their hearing profile, even if they have little to no hearing loss. This includes adjusting specific frequencies and boosting certain parts of speech or instruments with the new Media Assist feature.

These are a clear boon for those suffering from hearing problems, but as for the earbuds itself, they don't appear to have changed much from their predecessors other than these features. You can buy a pair for $249 from Apple's online store or third-party retailers.

